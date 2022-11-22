InventHelp Inventor Develops Ergonomic Design for a Child's Car Seat (NJD 2465)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safer and easier way for a parent to position a child in a vehicle car seat without bumping the head or straining the body," said an inventor, from East Rutherford, N.J., "so I invented the FLEXIBLE SAFETY BABY CAR SEAT. My ergonomic design would also make the securement process easier and it could help to reduce errors for a safer ride."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a child's car seat. In doing so, it allows a parent to easily access and secure the child in the seat. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience and it reduces the physical difficulties associated with placing a child in the car seat. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies, toddlers and young children.

