Mission Wealth Receives 'Women to Watch' Ascension Award by InvestmentNews

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth is pleased to announce its recognition as an inaugural Ascension Award winner according to InvestmentNews 2022 'Women to Watch'. The award further strengthens Mission Wealth's focus on providing exemplary financial services to women investors while supporting a future full of strong, independent women, based on education, positivity, and empowerment.

"Mission Wealth has long been a firm that promotes and uplifts women. Through our Women on a Mission Initiative, we offer unique, empowering advice to our female clients. Clients know that when they turn to Mission Wealth, they will be heard, understood, and supported. Our female team members receive the same level of care and attention. We are honored to be recognized by InvestmentNews as 'Women to Watch'!" said Dannell Stuart, recently promoted to President of Mission Wealth.



The 'Ascension Award' honors organizations with C-Suites including at least 30-50% women, considering the total number of women in the company's workforce and recognizing those with a substantial number of female employees. Mission Wealth's C-Suite comprises 40% women: Dannell Stuart - President, Diane Williamson - Chief Operating Officer, Renee Hennessee - Chief Technology Officer, and Michelle Winkles - Chief Marketing Officer. The firm also has a strong representation of female partners, with nearly 50% of all partners being women.



About 'Women to Watch' Investment News Awards:

Each year, InvestmentNews honors women financial advisers, industry innovators and leaders who are leaders in their firms, the industry, and their communities. These women have advanced the business of providing financial advice through their leadership, passion, creativity and willingness to help others along the way. The InvestmentNews Women to Watch awards celebrate achievements that measurably advance women in all aspects of the investment industry, at employers of all sizes.



For additional details regarding the 'Women to Watch' awards, please click here.



About Mission Wealth

Founded in 2000, Mission Wealth, a national Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), proudly serves over 2,300 families and manages over $5 billion in assets across the United States. Mission Wealth's service offerings include financial planning, investment management, estate planning and charitable giving, asset protection, tax planning, and retirement planning. For more information, visit www.missionwealth.com.



