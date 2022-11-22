PROBIOTIC ENERGY BAR LOLA SNACKS HAS SIGNED A DEAL WITH CA FORTUNE FOR NATIONWIDE EXPANSION

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LOLA Snacks has signed a distribution deal with CA Fortune , the company behind some of the world's largest health food brands. This comes alongside launching a crowdfunding campaign with StartEngine, seeking to raise $1M in funds to support the brand's nationwide expansion over the next year.

LOLA Snack's current success is a resounding endorsement as an emerging leader in the bar space, with products available nationwide in over 3,000 doors across the natural and conventional grocery channels. Next on the horizon is a second expansion within the convenience and food service channels, growing to 15,000 points of distribution over the next 12 months.

"Our products are resonating with consumers, and we believe that this growth phase attests to that. We couldn't be more excited about the future of LOLA and the incredible partners we have chosen," says Mary Molina, Founder & CEO.

Mary created LOLA Snacks to feed her family during a time when they were receiving food assistance. By utilizing innovative ingredients, such as spore forming gluten-free and dairy-free probiotics, Mary achieved bars with stable ambient shelf life, along with natural probiotics and prebiotics that nourish your stomach.

To support this next phase of growth, LOLA Snacks wants the opportunity to invest to be available to everyone, so the brand chose StartEngine to do a crowdfunding raise. StartEngine is one of the first-ever regulation crowdfunding campaigns in the US that has helped over 550 businesses raise capital.

To learn more about LOLA's crowdfunding campaign and how you can be involved visit: https://www.startengine.com/offering/lolasnacks#enforceInvestmentAccount

About LOLA Snacks

LOLA Snacks is on a mission to improve your gut's microbiome to boost immunity, giving you more energy through innovative food technology while still being delicious. What began in the founder Mary Molina's kitchen, has relaunched post-pandemic and is now a rapidly scaling business disrupting the energy bar category. Elevating taste and nutrition standards, we create delicious probiotic and prebiotic, plant-based, gluten-free, and vegan energy bars.

To learn more about LOLA Snacks, please visit https://lolasnacks.com . Join us on Instagram & Facebook . For purchase you can find us at lolasnacks.com, Amazon , Shoprite, and more.

