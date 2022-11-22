Travelex Insurance Services Wins Travvy Award for Customer Service

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelex Insurance Services has earned a prestigious Bronze Travvy Award in the category of Best Travel Insurance Provider–Customer Service. The company consistently earns industry awards for its customer service, and its high ratings on consumer review sites support those awards.

"Customer care is our business, so we look for ways we can provide outstanding customer service experiences," said Shannon Lofdahl, President and CEO at Travelex. "Every member of our customer solutions team cares about the people they're helping at the end of the line or message."

The annual Travvy Awards — where travel advisors vote on the travel industry's best travel companies and agencies, products, services, and destinations — were held Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina to recognize the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry.

Thousands of votes were cast, and the industry came together. From travel suppliers to advisors and everyone in between, all in attendance cheered each other on as their colleagues and peers were recognized as game-changers and innovators in travel.

"We're honored to accept this award," Lofdahl said. "It tells us we're doing something right. And we'll continue to look for new ways to become even better."

About the Travvy Awards

The annual Travvy Awards, presented by TravelPulse, part of Northstar Travel Group, recognizes the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry by honoring travel companies and destinations for their outstanding achievement with this prestigious award. The selections by advisors reflect the suppliers and destinations they believe provide outstanding service to their clients. For more information, please visit TravvyAwards.com.

About Travelex Insurance Services

For more than 25 years, Travelex Insurance Services has been a leading U.S. provider of travel insurance. As a premier partner to the travel industry, Travelex offers an array of products designed to help travelers create and protect the moments that matter most while they explore the world.

We are part of the Zurich family of global brands and a woman-led organization that appreciates diversity. Guided by our values, we are optimistic, caring and reliable. With forward thinking, determination and a sense of togetherness, we help travelers dream, explore, and travel on. Learn more at TravelexInsurance.com.

