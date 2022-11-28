Elm Fork Beverage Co. launches The Standard Ranch Water with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY and DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elm Fork Beverage Company is excited to announce the launch of its first product, The Standard Ranch Water, and its first state of distribution, Oklahoma.

The Standard Ranch Water is an all-natural, authentic, spirit-based ready-to-drink cocktail. The Original flavor is made with 100% premium agave tequila, sparkling water, and real lime juice with a twist of orange. We source our Blanco Tequila and build our products in Jalisco, Mexico. Unlike some of the other products in this category, we are not a malt beverage, nor do we use 'mixto' tequila. This authentic, premium ranch water is gluten-free, 5.8% alcohol by volume, and no sugar added.

"Our entire purpose in this endeavor is to bring great-tasting, authentic ranch water to the masses. The exact kind we all make at home with 100% agave tequila and fresh lime juice - critical ingredients that make or break the taste of a real Texas ranch water."

This is the first product for the Texas-based Elm Fork Beverage Company, who are partnering with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits to distribute The Standard Ranch Water in Oklahoma. "The Original" flavor will be available in stores across Oklahoma by the end of October, with plans to expand into other states across the U.S. and additional flavors coming soon.

ABOUT ELM FORK BEVERAGE CO.

Founded in 2020 by Dallas-based David Galvin, Jack Pettijohn, and Ted Herrod, Elm Fork Beverage Company is on a mission to create the most authentic, high-quality, and best-tasting beverages for the market. The trio has 50+ years of experience in the food and beverage industry and a passion for building high-quality brands and businesses. Fresh, premium ingredients, 100% agave tequila, and no added sugars will be staples in the lineup, starting with The Standard Ranch Water.

CONTACT



Jack Pettijohn

Co-founder, Elm Fork Beverage Company

E: jpettijohn@elmforkbeverage.com

P: (214) 642–0782

W: thestandardranchwater.com

