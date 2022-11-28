HKEX Launches Hang Seng TECH Index Futures Options and Further Enhances Existing Hang Seng TECH Index Derivatives Products

Hang Seng TECH Index Futures Options begins trading today

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today (Monday) pleased to announce the launch of its Hang Seng TECH Index Futures Options and several enhancements to its existing Hang Seng TECH Index derivatives products.

HKEX's Hang Seng TECH Index Futures Options (Options on Futures, OOF) will begin trading today and complement the existing derivatives suite on Hang Seng indices. Investors holding an OOF will now have the opportunity to manage their risk with reference to a futures position on HKEX, prior to the settlement of the underlying futures contract.

HKEX's OOFs were launched in August 2021 and have been one of the fastest growing products ever on HKEX's derivatives market. Average daily volume (ADV) of HKEX's OOFs, Hang Seng Index Futures Options and Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures Options, recorded a monthly ADV of 48,220 contracts as at 23 November 2022, marking a significant increase from ADV of 4,072 contracts in 2021. The combined open interest of HKEX's OOFs also exceeded 1,119,000 contracts in November, with a notional value of US$52 billion.

A trading fee discount will be applied to the new Hang Seng TECH Index Futures Options until further notice. The SFC's commission levy of this contract will also be exempted for six months.

HKEX Chief Operating Officer & Co-Head of Markets Wilfred Yiu said: "The strong momentum of OOFs and Hang Seng TECH Index products is great to see, and reflects our ongoing efforts to enhance Hong Kong's position as a vibrant and connected international derivatives market. The launch of the Hang Seng TECH Index Futures Options and enhancements to the broader suite of Hang Seng TECH Index derivatives today will provide global investors even more choice and flexibility, helping them to successfully manage their portfolios and risks. HKEX is committed to continuing to build the breadth and attractiveness of Hong Kong's derivatives market, supporting the city's development as a world-class trading, investment and risk-management hub."

HKEX is also pleased today to announce the inclusion of Hang Seng TECH Index Options in the After-Hours Trading (AHT) Session, commencing today, 28 November. In part, due to global market volatility, there has been significant increase in activity in the AHT session, with ADV in the AHT session at 107,191 contracts as at 22 November 2022, up 56% from 68,717 contracts compared with the full year of 2021.

In addition, HKEX has added new contract months for its Hang Seng TECH Index Futures and Hang Seng TECH Index Options (see appendix for details), which are also available for trading from today, giving investors a more complete term structure for their trading and risk management needs. Trading of the Hang Seng TECH Index Futures has gained strong momentum since its launch in 2021, with ADV growing 389% to 71,967 contracts as at 22 November 2022, from 14,718 contracts in 2021. The contract set new records in single-day volume and open interest in October and November 2022 respectively.

Detailed specifications of the Hang Seng TECH Index Futures Options as well as other enhancements made to the trading of Hang Seng TECH Index derivatives products are available in this circular.

APPENDIX

Contract Months available for Hang Seng TECH Index derivatives starting 28 November 2022

Products Contract Months Hang Seng TECH Index Futures, Hang TECH Index Options & Hang Seng TECH Index Futures Options Short-dated contracts: Spot month, next three calendar months and next three calendar quarter months Long-dated contracts: the three months of June and December following the contract months specified for short-dated contracts

