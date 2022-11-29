Aleph and ShareChat partner to reach SMB companies across India

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleph Group Inc., a leading global enabler of digital advertising, connecting thousands of advertisers in emerging countries with the world's leading digital platforms, has partnered with ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd), India's largest homegrown social media company.

ShareChat has partnered with Aleph to further grow its sales and expand its markets.

Aleph supports the world's leading platforms in 90+ markets across the globe where they don't have a physical presence, enabling platforms like Twitter, Meta, Snapchat, and nearly 35+ others to expand into new markets and enabling advertisers to take full advantage of the platforms' advertising capabilities. Through these long-lasting partnerships, Aleph creates the opportunity for all people and businesses to advertise at a local and global level without limits.

ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd), India's largest homegrown social media company, has partnered with Aleph, to further grow its sales and expand its markets. Aleph's brand in India, Httpool by Aleph, will support ShareChat's self-serve ads platform, ShareChat Ads, in reaching mid-market and SMB companies across India. The social media major launched its self-serve ads platform last year, with the aim to help advertisers easily connect with Bharat in their preferred language, and so far, the platform has supported over 2,400 SMBs.

"Our partnership on the highly important Indian market with ShareChat and the short video platform Moj highlights our commitment and effort to educate and support SMBs" said Sunny Nagpal, Regional Managing Director Httpool by Aleph, adding further that "Through Social media, mid-market and SMB businesses have the ability to vastly grow their audiences, not only on a local but at a regional level as well. Our multiple, regional teams are well positioned to enable this growth through local knowledge and multiple Indic languages."

ShareChat has been rapidly expanding its self-serve ads platform, allowing SMBs, D2C businesses, and advertisers to drive targeted awareness for their brands. Businesses have been able to engage with more than 400 million MAUs on ShareChat and Moj, allowing for the micro-segmentation of their audience and thus creating a targeted impact across India. Httpool will provide access to a plethora of additional brands and advertisers, all keen on connecting with the Bharat audience.

"ShareChat and Moj have a growing audience base which consists of Bharat and the youth of India. This provides a rich pool of opportunities for businesses to expand their market and effectively increase brand visibility. We are excited to collaborate with Httpool by Aleph who will take our unique offering to a wider array of brands and advertisers," said Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat and Moj.

About Aleph

Aleph is a leading global enabler of digital advertising connecting thousands of advertisers in emerging countries with the world's leading digital platforms in 90+ markets across the globe where they do not have a physical presence enabling platforms like Twitter, Meta, Snapchat, and nearly 35+ others to expand into new markets and enabling advertisers to take full advantage of the platforms' advertising capabilities. Through these long-lasting partnerships, Aleph creates the opportunity for all people and businesses to advertise at a local and global level without limits.

About ShareChat

ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd) is India's largest homegrown social media company, with 400+ million MAUs across all its platforms. Founded in 2015 by Ankush Sachdeva, Bhanu Pratap Singh and Farid Ahsan, ShareChat is valued at US$5 billion and has social media brands such as ShareChat App and Moj under its portfolio. Today ShareChat App is India's leading social media platform and has over 180 million monthly active users spread across the country. Launched in July 2020, Moj is the largest Indian short video platform with close to 300 million Indians consuming content each month on the app. Investors in ShareChat include Temasek Holdings, Google, The Times Group, Alkeon Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures (MSV), Harbourvest, India Quotient, Mirae-Naver Asia Growth Fund, Tiger Global, Snap, Twitter, Lightspeed, SAIF Partners (now Elevation Capital) and business stalwarts like Pawan Munjal and Ajay Shridhar Shriram.

