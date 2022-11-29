In the news release "AWS Announces Winners of 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards" issued 29-11-2022 by Compass UOL over PR Newswire, the company advises that the content has been updated. The complete, revised copy follows:

Compass UOL Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award

Compass UOL recognized as SI Partner of the Year in LATAM winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass UOL is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2022, the Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. Compass UOL plays a crucial role in helping customers transform how they innovate and build new business solutions by combining agile culture, state-of-the-art technology, and practical guidance to customers' teams on acquiring the skills and capabilities required to deliver business acceleration.

"The award is given to AWS's most relevant System Integrator in LATAM, and we couldn't be happier with this conquer!" said Alexis Rockenbach, CEO of Compass UOL. "Now, our relationship with AWS gets even stronger and makes us achieve more and more together."

For the first time, Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across a number of award categories and specialization areas awarded at both the regional and global level where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global program, focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

"AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking value for global customers, across a wide range of industries," said Ruba Borno, vice president, Worldwide Channels and Alliances at AWS. "We are honored to launch the inaugural Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers' cloud transformation journey."

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria. Compass UOL is excited to announce it has received the SI Partner of the Year in LATAM, recognizing top SI AWS Partners that have provided significant contributions related to revenue, launched opportunities, net new certified individuals, and AWS designations earned.

About Compass UOL

Compass UOL is a global company that cultivates talent and uses cutting-edge technologies to build digital transformation solutions, helping clients to thrive and disrupt their industries.

