IntegriChain Distribution Experts to Speak at Informa Trade & Channel Strategies

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's only comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for data-driven commercialization, today announced that pharmaceutical distribution expert and Vice President of Industry Solutions David Weiss will speak at Informa's Trade & Channel Strategies conference. In addition, Bill Roth , General Manager and Managing Partner of Blue Fin Group, will be the keynote speaker for the event. IntegriChain is a sponsor of the hybrid conference, which runs December 12 through 14 in Philadelphia.

Details of the highlighted sessions on Monday, December 12, during the conference are as follows.

Keynote: Current and Future Trends Impacting Trade and Distribution

Bill Roth

8:45 am ET

Roth will deliver an overview of the manufacturer landscape; medical and pharmacy benefit products; key therapeutics classes including oncology, immunology, and neurology; and trends shaping biosimilars, specialty generics, orphan/rare and cell and gene therapies.

State of the Channel 2022

Dave Weiss

10:45 am ET

Weiss will offer an overview of the current state of the channel performance related to inventory, service level, and other key metrics using the IntegriChain proprietary benchmark database. He'll explore the latest trends in innovative channel designs and offer observations and learnings from recent specialty lite launches.

About ICyte Data Solutions

IntegriChain offers a full suite of channel data products, including:

Channel Data Aggregation: Aggregation of all channel and distribution datasets including ExFactory Sales, Distributor Inventories, Demand, and Returns to deliver the highest quality master data, including industry-leading data science and enrichment algorithms to deliver end-to-end views of product distribution.

Inventory Analytics: Manufacturers have few existing measures of the inventory held in retail stores, distribution centers, and third-party returns processors. IntegriChain Inventory Analytics reports 100% of inventory in the retail channel, even in pharmacy stores and distribution centers that do not report their inventories.

Distribution Contract Management: Distribution Contract Management is a single, auditable application for managing all aspects of trade partner agreements. Configurable trade partner scorecard functionality features payment adjudication, custom pay-for-performance metrics, payment roll forward, and top- and bottom-line functionality adjustments.

Channel Data Consulting Services: Based on IntegriChain pioneering the field of channel data aggregation, stewardship, and advanced analytics, the Channel Insights and Optimization practice delivers Market Demand Analysis, Class of Trade, Downstream Inventory Analytics, Returns Forecasting, and Revenue Analytics consulting services to Pharma manufacturers of all types and sizes.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain delivers pharma's only comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for market access departments. We provide the strategy and operational execution for data-driven product commercialization and market access. More than 400 manufacturers rely on our consulting expertise and ICyte Platform to orchestrate their prescription management, patient data management, inventory and demand visibility, enterprise GTN technology, and platform insights. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support commercialization and access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, pharmaceutical innovators can achieve strategic commercial advantage and better commercial outcomes by digitalizing daily and recurring business activities and by orchestrating those activities with increasingly diagnostic and/or predictive analytics. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. We are headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; New York, NY, Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com , or follow on Twitter @ IntegriChain and on LinkedIn .

About Blue Fin Group, an IntegriChain Company

Blue Fin Group develops strategies to optimize patient access, commercialization, and gross-to-net to support life sciences manufacturers throughout the product life cycle. Blue Fin Group is a full-service management consulting firm delivering research, strategy, and implementation to help manufacturers align all the elements of marketing, market access, field sales, pharmacy and distribution, and patient services as a seamless commercial strategy that helps optimize patient outcomes. Blue Fin Group has served more than 300 manufacturers–primarily those commercializing their first asset or large global firms with products that span cell and gene therapies, orphan/rare, specialty, primary care, vaccines, biosimilars, and generics. For additional information, visit https://consultbfg.com/ or follow on Twitter bluefingroup and LinkedIn.

