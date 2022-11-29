LA County Parks & Recreation Deploys R-Zero's Disinfection Technology in Offices and Public Facilities

As COVID and RSV cases rise, addition of biosafety technology sets a new standard in minimizing the spread of viruses in public settings

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With public safety in sharp focus, Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) has equipped its offices and public facilities with R-Zero's biosafety technology to improve indoor air quality and help safeguard its employees' health. LA County Parks installed R-Zero's UV air disinfection systems in its Regional Headquarters in Baldwin Park, Department Headquarters in Alhambra, and the Community Center in Rowland Heights, with continued installations expected in the coming months. Deployments of the technology have been prioritized to sites with highest employee density in shared workspaces and in those sites where employees have greatest in-person interaction with the public.

R-Zero is the first biosafety technology company dedicated to making our shared indoor spaces safer, healthier, and more productive. https://rzero.com/ (PRNewswire)

Indoor air quality improvements have been shown to reduce sick days, increase productivity, and enhance cognitive function . Deployed in numerous LA County Parks' buildings, R-Zero's Beam (upper room UVGI) proprietary technology uses UV-C light to neutralize harmful airborne microorganisms in real-time in occupied spaces more effectively and sustainably than traditional filtration technologies.

The investment comes as LA County records a nearly 25% increase in COVID and RSV cases this month and underscores LA County Parks' dedication to employee health, public safety, and sustainable technologies. This type of upper room UVGI technology affords greater sustainability than standard HEPA solutions and at approximately 95% less in energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions compared to delivering additional clean air with HVAC systems alone. This is largely due to eliminating the energy required to turn over large volumes of air, replace filters, or contend with hazardous waste and non-recyclable materials. The technology helps facilities, especially older buildings with poorer ventilation, meet and even surpass CDC and ASHRAE recommended 6-12 equivalent air changes per hour for healthy indoor air.

"R-Zero is proud to work with the Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation to help drive forward their mission of building healthy and resilient communities, especially in the face of the multitude of public health challenges facing our society," said Jennifer Nuckles, CEO of R-Zero. "Addressing and improving the air quality in indoor spaces is vital to protecting our populations from the spread of disease and illnesses in LA and across the nation."

R-Zero's technology is already being used to protect hundreds of thousands of people across North America in places where they work, live, and learn. This includes school campuses, senior care communities, hospitals, NFL, NBA and MLS, and in offices as a crucial part of safe return to in-person work.

About R-Zero:

R-Zero is the first biosafety technology company dedicated to making our shared indoor spaces safer, healthier, and more productive. Backed by Mayo Clinic and the earliest investors in Google, Amazon, Tesla, and SpaceX, R-Zero is dedicated to developing the most effective and innovative disinfection technologies to reduce the spread of microorganisms in the built environment. Combining space utilization sensor technology, AI, ML, and IoT-connected hardware, R-Zero's intelligent biosafety platform enables organizations to create and maintain healthier indoor environments. Today, the company's sustainable, IoT-enabled disinfection technologies enable safer, healthier indoor spaces for hundreds of thousands of people across both public and private sector organizations more sustainably and without the use of chemicals. R-Zero's system of connected biosafety technologies provides greater visibility, automation, and smarter risk reduction within the indoor spaces where people spend their time. Among its investors, R-Zero counts leading venture capital firms DBL Partners , World Innovation Lab , and SOSV / HAX ; and thought leaders from hospitality, sports, commercial real estate, and other industries. For more information, visit www.rzero.com .

