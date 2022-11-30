Alkermes to Participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Biotech SMID Cap Conference

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat as part of the BofA Securities 2022 Biotech SMID Cap Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. GMT). The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has a research and development center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Contact:

Sandy Coombs

Investor Relations

+1 781 609 6377

Alkermes plc Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alkermes plc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alkermes plc