Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three and Nine Month Periods Ended September 30, 2022

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Dori Energy").
On November 29, 2022, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (f/k/a U. Dori Group Ltd.) (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Dori Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.
The financial statements of Dorad for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Dori Energy) in its financial results for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.
Dorad Financial Highlights
- Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2022 - approximately NIS 766.2 million.
- Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the three months ended September 30, 2022 - approximately NIS 135.9 million.
Dorad's financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 note that Energean Israel Ltd., with whom Dorad executed a natural gas acquisition agreement in October 2017, commenced flowing natural gas to Dorad at the beginning of November 2022.
Dorad's financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 note that following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in China in December 2019, and the spreading of the coronavirus to many other countries in early 2020, there has been a decline in economic activity in many regions of the world, as well as in Israel. The spreading of the coronavirus caused, among other things, a disruption in the supply chain, a decrease in global transport volume, traffic and employment restrictions declared by the Israeli government and other governments around the world, as well as declines in the value of financial assets and commodities in markets in Israel and around the world. Dorad notes that it is operating in accordance with the guidelines of the Israeli Ministries of Energy and Health on dealing with the coronavirus epidemic, including preparations of the operation and maintenance employees of the power plant and shift work as required. Dorad's financial statements further note that it monitors the re-spreading of the virus and continuously examines the options for dealing with damage to its income.
Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of July and August; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to June and from September to November. There is a higher hourly demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption per hour is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which include the summer months of July and August and the intermediate month of September, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the spread of Covid-19 and the economic impact of such spread and of actions taken by governments and authorities, the results included herein may not be indicative of third quarter results in the future.
A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021 and as of and for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2022 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Luzon Group, Dori Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.
About Ellomay Capital Ltd.
Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.
To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:
- Approximately 35.9 MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel;
- 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;
- 51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain;
- Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively;
- 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel.
For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.
Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad and changes in the prices of natural gas and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Dorad's operations and projects, including in connection with reductions in the consumption of electricity by Dorad's customers and the Israeli Electric Company, delays in supply of gas, steps taken by Israeli authorities, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad's facilities (and in the price of oil and electricity, and technical and other disruptions in the operation of Dorad), in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position
September 30
September 30
December 31
* 2022
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
253,979
328,707
201,860
Trade receivables and accrued income
283,192
277,663
248,844
Other receivables
10,864
9,175
40,289
Financial derivatives
4,601
1,354
-
Total current assets
552,636
616,899
490,993
Non-current assets
Restricted deposit
511,766
472,111
480,476
Prepaid expenses
31,739
33,734
33,235
Fixed assets
3,286,569
3,403,321
3,378,466
Intangible assets
5,815
5,907
6,038
Right of use assets
57,954
58,383
57,530
Total non-current assets
3,893,843
3,973,456
3,955,745
Total assets
4,446,479
4,590,355
4,446,738
Current liabilities
Current maturities of loans from banks
303,290
311,173
280,753
Current maturities of lease liabilities
4,609
4,614
4,622
Trade payables
276,551
300,591
324,532
Current tax liabilities
-
-
21,795
Other payables
26,284
32,514
7,100
Financial derivatives
-
-
268
Total current liabilities
610,734
648,892
639,070
Non-current liabilities
Loans from banks
2,321,553
2,467,410
2,356,785
Long-term lease liabilities
52,795
52,563
48,871
Provision for dismantling and restoration
50,000
50,000
50,000
Deferred tax liabilities
205,978
212,463
192,676
Others Long-term liabilities
17,732
16,517
15,834
Liabilities for employee benefits, net
160
160
160
Total non-current liabilities
2,648,218
2,799,113
2,664,326
Equity
Share capital
11
11
11
Share premium
642,199
642,199
642,199
Capital reserve from activities with shareholders
3,748
3,748
3,748
Retained earnings
541,569
496,392
497,384
Total equity
1,187,527
1,142,350
1,143,342
Total liabilities and equity
4,446,479
4,590,355
4,446,738
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statement of Earnings
For the nine months ended
For the three months ended
Year ended
September 30
September 30
December 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Revenues
1,787,128
1,605,482
766,199
642,381
2,103,911
Operating costs of the
Power Plant
Energy costs
408,723
328,866
214,310
149,644
428,051
Electricity purchase and
infrastructure services
830,934
779,493
308,485
268,375
1,053,997
Depreciation and
amortization
183,587
169,151
59,960
56,436
225,715
Other operating costs
123,181
105,328
47,564
37,911
114,360
Total operating costs
of Power Plant
1,546,425
1,382,838
630,319
512,366
1,822,123
Profit from operating
the Power Plant
240,703
222,644
135,880
130,015
281,788
General and
administrative expenses
17,018
17,715
6,124
5,359
24,502
Other incomes
-
8,809
-
2,877
11,603
Operating profit
223,685
213,738
129,756
127,533
268,889
Financing income
49,508
1,215
3,606
400
4,694
Financing expenses
215,707
162,054
65,315
60,946
219,013
Financing expenses, net
166,199
160,839
61,709
60,546
214,319
Profit before
taxes on income
57,486
52,899
68,047
66,987
54,570
Taxes on income
13,301
12,165
15,642
15,388
12,844
Profit for the period
44,185
40,734
52,405
51,599
41,726
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Capital reserve
for activities
Share
Share
with
Retained
capital
premium
shareholders
earnings
Total Equity
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
For the nine months
ended September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
January 1, 2022 (Audited)
11
642,199
3,748
497,384
1,143,342
Dividend to the Company's
Shareholders
Profit for the period
-
-
-
44,185
44,185
Balance as at
September 30, 2022 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
541,569
1,187,527
For the nine months
ended September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
January 1, 2021 (Audited)
11
642,199
3,748
555,658
1,201,616
Dividend to the Company's
-
-
-
(100,000)
(100,000)
Shareholders
Profit for the period
-
-
-
40,734
40,734
Balance as at
September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
496,392
1,142,350
For the three months
ended September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
July 1, 2022 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
489,164
1,135,122
Profit for the period
-
-
-
52,405
52,405
Balance as at
September 30, 2022 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
541,569
1,187,527
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (cont'd)
Capital reserve
for activities
Share
Share
with
Retained
capital
premium
shareholders
earnings
Total Equity
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
For the three months
ended September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
July 1, 2021 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
444,793
1,090,751
Profit for the period
-
-
-
51,599
51,599
Balance as at
September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
496,392
1,142,350
For the year ended
December 31, 2021 (Audited)
Balance as at
11
642,199
3,748
555,658
1,201,616
January 1, 2021 (Audited)
Dividend to the Company's
shareholders
-
-
-
(100,000)
(100,000)
Profit for the year
-
-
-
41,726
41,726
Balance as at
December 31, 2021 (Audited)
11
642,199
3,748
497,384
1,143,342
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows
For the nine months ended
For the three months ended
Year ended
September 30
September 30
December 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Cash flows from
operating activities:
Profit for the period
44,185
40,734
52,405
51,599
41,726
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
and fuel consumption
186,137
171,174
61,436
56,726
228,099
Taxes on income
13,301
12,165
15,642
15,388
12,844
Financing expenses, net
166,199
160,839
61,709
60,546
214,319
365,637
344,178
138,787
132,660
455,262
Change in trade receivables
(34,620)
20,056
(91,436)
(70,626)
48,875
Change in other receivables
29,426
12,226
13,068
8,076
(18,888)
Change in trade payables
(77,976)
(9,825)
78,790
33,298
22,926
Change in other long-term liabilities
19,184
16,517
16,492
16,517
3,292
Change in other payables
1,898
28,706
(1,693)
29,735
15,834
(62,088)
67,680
15,221
17,000
72,039
Taxes on income paid
(21,795)
-
-
-
-
Net cash flows provided
by operating activities
325,939
452,592
206,413
201,259
569,027
Cash flows used in
investing activities
Proceeds (payment) for settlement of
financial derivatives
9,435
987
3,688
(477)
392
Investment in long-term
restricted deposit
-
(37,000)
-
-
(53,175)
Investment in fixed assets
(88,914)
(42,277)
(19,749)
(9,225)
(72,530)
Investment in intangible assets
(822)
(1,536)
(180)
(507)
(2,020)
Interest received
2,299
1,225
1,381
399
1,584
Net cash flows used in
investing activities
(78,002)
(78,601)
(14,860)
(9,810)
(125,749)
Cash flows from
financing activities:
Repayment of lease liability principal
(392)
(443)
(151)
(147)
(4,624)
Repayment of loans from banks
(144,775)
(109,156)
-
-
(210,449)
Dividends and exchange rate
paid (see note 4.d)
-
(100,000)
-
-
(100,000)
Interest paid
(82,262)
(82,544)
(133)
(645)
(162,781)
Net cash flows used in
financing activities
(227,429)
(292,143)
(284)
(792)
(477,854)
Net increase in cash
and cash equivalents for
the period
20,508
81,849
191,269
190,657
(34,576)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations
on cash and cash equivalents
31,611
(220)
152
(2,017)
(10,643)
Cash and cash equivalents at
beginning of period
201,860
247,079
62,558
140,067
247,079
Cash and cash equivalents at end
of period
253,979
328,707
253,979
328,707
201,860
