NRMP Celebrates Match Day for its Largest Fellowship Match - Medicine and Pediatric Specialties Match

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) has released results for the 2022 Medicine and Pediatric Specialties Match, the largest fellowship Match which includes 39 subspecialties in internal medicine, pediatrics, addiction, and multidisciplinary specialties. Matched applicants will commence fellowship training in July 2023.

History of the combined Match. This is the first year that the former Medical Specialties Matching Program, Pediatric Specialties, and Adolescent Medicine Fellowship Matches combined into the 'Medicine and Pediatric Specialties Match'. The NRMP worked closely with the Council of Pediatric Subspecialties, the Association of Pediatric Program Directors, and the Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine over the past two years to explore the feasibility and benefits of combining the Matches. By creating a single Match for these subspecialties, an applicant could rank both medicine and pediatric programs on the same rank order list for combined training, and partners in different specialties were able to participate in the Medicine and Pediatric Specialties Match as a couple.

"We engaged the leadership of both pediatrics and internal medicine organizations to work with the NRMP to brainstorm solutions and were successful in combining pediatrics and internal medicine into one fellowship Match," said Dr. Jill Fussell, the Immediate Past Chair of the Council of Pediatric Subspecialties. "It was an incredibly rewarding experience to work across pediatrics and internal medicine on behalf of resident well-being to make this collaborative change happen."

"We're excited to celebrate Match Day for the first combined Medicine and Pediatric Specialties Match," said Donna L. Lamb, DHSc, MBA, BSN, NRMP President and CEO. "Combining these matches ensures that applicants and programs have the best opportunity to fulfill their professional goals. We were honored to work with the leadership in medicine and pediatrics to accomplish this collaborative transition and we are grateful for the community trust in The Match."

Overview of the Match. Most of the subspecialties that participate in the Medicine and Pediatric Specialties Match require a completed core residency in internal medicine or pediatrics; however, several multidisciplinary specialties also accept applicants who have completed core residencies in other specialties, most commonly emergency medicine or family medicine. This year, two new specialties joined the Medicine and Pediatric Specialties Match – addiction medicine and addiction psychiatry.

Highlights for Programs. In this year's Match, 3,361 programs certified a rank order list offering 8,724 positions. Of those positions, 7,648 (87.7 percent) were filled when the matching algorithm was processed. Cardiovascular disease, interventional pulmonology, and oncology filled all of their positions offered in the Match.

Medicine specialties filling ninety-five percent or more of their positions include clinical cardiac electrophysiology, critical care medicine, endocrinology, gastroenterology, hematology/oncology, pulmonary/critical care medicine, and rheumatology. Pediatric specialties filling more than ninety-five percent of their positions include pediatric cardiology, pediatric critical care medicine, pediatric emergency medicine, pediatric gastroenterology, and pediatric hospital medicine. Allergy and immunology, which accepts applicants from either internal medicine or pediatrics, also filled more than ninety-five percent of positions offered in the Match.

Highlights for Applicants. In this year's Match, 9,387 applicants certified a rank order list, and 7,648 (81.5 percent) matched to a position. The number of each of the primary applicant types that matched includes:

3,892 graduates of MD medical schools

1,093 graduates of DO medical schools

935 U.S. citizen international medical graduates

1,715 non-U.S. citizen international medical graduates

An additional 13 Canadian applicants also matched. There were 127 couples that participated in the Match, which was an increase in number from last year's Medical Specialties Matching Program and Pediatric Specialties Match.

The 2022 Medicine and Pediatric Specialties Match Report is available to review for additional information and data.

