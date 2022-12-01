Cedar Gate Recognized in Four 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports and a Market Guide Report

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate), a leading value-based care technology and services company, announced it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in four Gartner Hype Cycle reports in 2022, and mentioned in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payers' Core Administrative Processing Solutions.

Cedar Gate Technologies (PRNewswire)

"We are honored by these Gartner recognitions of Cedar Gate," said David B. Snow, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Cedar Gate Technologies. "Our solutions cover the spectrum of value-based care use cases, enabling payers, providers, and self-insured employers to pursue advanced payment models in every line of business."

Cedar Gate's unified technology and services platform enhances and automates data management activities to deliver advanced payer, self-insured employer, and provider analytics, care management, and payment technology necessary to pursue every payment model and optimize performance in all lines of business.

In 2022 Cedar Gate was included in several reports analyzing advanced technologies within the value-based healthcare ecosystem.

The Gartner Hype Cycle for Healthcare Data, Analytics and AI, published July 27, 2022 , "tracks the emerging technologies that will have the greatest impact on data and analytics initiatives in the payer, provider and life science sectors." The report identifies Cedar Gate as a Sample Vendor in Population Health Management Solutions segment. The report finds "Value-based care continues to accelerate in both public and privately funding health systems. More organizations are signing at-risk contracts and there is more money at stake in renewing those contracts."

The Gartner Hype Cycle for Consumer Engagement and Experience in Healthcare and Life Sciences, published July 27, 2022 , "tracks the technologies and technology-related ideas that will have the greatest impact on consumer engagement in health and wellness." Cedar Gate is mentioned as a Sample Vendor in the Community Resource Network Management (CRNM) segment. Gartner finds "CRNM combines individual initiatives and integrates data and workflows across constituencies to address these needs at scale."

The Gartner Hype Cycle for Healthcare Providers, published July 18, 2022 , analyzes levels of digital innovations, market solutions and approaches for healthcare providers. The report also includes Cedar Gate as a Sample Vendor in Population Health Management Solutions.

The Gartner Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, published July 15, 2022 , tracks payer technologies' maturity level, adoption rate and deployment approaches. Cedar Gate is recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Community Resource Network Management segment. Defined as an Adolescent technology in its Maturity scale, Gartner finds "Payers, providers and consortiums are investing in CRNM at an unprecedented pace, with many reporting positive outcomes." In this same report, Cedar Gate is recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Population Health Management Solutions analysis.

Earlier in 2022, Cedar Gate was included in the Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payers' Core Administrative Processing Solutions.

Snow adds, "We believe our comprehensive platform is composable and compliments the technologies and workflows clients already have in place. We're focused on meeting these organizations where they are while working at the leading-edge healthcare IT."

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About Cedar Gate Technologies

Cedar Gate enables payers, providers, employers, and service administrators to excel at value-based care with a unified technology and services platform delivering analytics, population health, and payment technology on a single data management foundation. From primary care attribution, to bundled payments, to capitation, Cedar Gate is improving clinical, financial, and operational outcomes for every payment model in all lines of business.

Media Contact:

Kat Long

kat.long@anthonybarnum.com

308.627.6897

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cedar Gate