Cisco to Host 2022 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will host its 2022 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, December 8, 2022, beginning at 8:00 a.m. PST via audio webcast. Participants will include Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins.

What: 2022 Cisco Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

When: Thursday, December 8, 2022, 8:00 a.m. PT

Listen and Watch: A live audio (including closed captioning) webcast of the meeting with synchronized slides will be available online. Cisco stockholders of record as of October 15, 2022, can vote and ask questions online during the meeting. Visit here to attend.

Online Annual Report: Download Cisco's 2022 Annual Report and Proxy.

Replay: A replay of the Annual Stockholder Meeting with synchronized slides will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

