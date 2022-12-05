Award-winning Journalist Roland Martin to serve as the Jackson State University 2022 Fall Commencement Speaker

JACKSON, Miss., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson State University is pleased to announce award-winning journalist Roland S. Martin as the commencement speaker for the ceremony on Friday, December 9th at 10 a.m. CT in the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center. Martin is the host and managing editor of #RolandMartinUnfiltered, the first daily online show in history focused on news and analysis of politics, entertainment, sports, and culture from an explicitly African American perspective.

"We are delighted to have Roland Martin visit Jackson State University to inspire our graduates and audience during our Fall Commencement Ceremony," said President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. "Mr. Martin is a tireless champion and voice for truth on issues of importance to the Black community and historically black colleges and universities. We are grateful for his work as an independent media source that continues to keep our stories top of mind in the national conversation."

Commencement Event Protocols:

This is a non-ticketed event. Masks are optional.

Doors will close prior to the procession and re-open after the ceremony begins.

The event will be live streamed via @JacksonStateU on YouTube and Facebook.

About Roland S. Martin

Roland S. Martin is the host and managing editor of #RolandMartinUnfiltered, the first daily online show in history focused on news and analysis of politics, entertainment, sports, and culture from an explicitly African American perspective. It launched on Sept. 4, 2018. Over the course of a journalistic career that has seen him interview multiple U.S. presidents to the top athletes and entertainers in Hollywood, Martin is a journalist who has always maintained a clear sense of his calling in this world. Many have bestowed upon him the moniker, "The Voice of Black America."

On Sept. 4, 2021, Martin launched the Black Star Network, an OTT network that features a variety of shows focused on news, culture, finance, wellness, history and wellness. BSN is available on Apple and Android phones; Apple and Android TV; Roku; Amazon Fire, XBox One and Samsung TV.

For the last two years, Martin produces a twice daily commentary on iHeartRadio's Black Information Network, heard on nearly 40 stations nationwide.

Martin is the author of four books. His latest is "White Fear: How The Browning of America Is Making White Folks Lose Their Minds." His other books are: "Listening to the Spirit Within: 50 Perspectives on Faith;" "Speak, Brother! A Black Man's View of America;" and "The First: President Barack Obama's Road to the White House as originally reported by Roland S. Martin."

Martin is a four-time NAACP Image Award winner, including named Best Host for the last two years.

Martin spent six years as a contributor for CNN, appearing on numerous shows and earning accolades for his no-holds honesty, conviction and perspective on various issues. In 2009, CNN was awarded the Peabody Award for its outstanding 2008 election coverage, of which Martin was a member of the Best Political Team on Television.

Martin a 1987 graduate of Jack Yates High School-Magnet School of Communications, and a 1991 graduate of Texas A&M University, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in journalism. Martin is a life member of the National Association of Black Journalists; a life member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc..; and a member of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

He is married to the Rev. Jacquie Hood Martin, author of " Fulfilled! The Art and Joy of Balanced Living ," and "Wedded Bliss: A 52-Week Devotional to Balanced Living" and the children's book series, "Hannah's Heart." They reside in northern Virginia and the Dallas area.

About Jackson State University

Jackson State University, founded in 1877, is a historically black, high research activity university located in Jackson, the capital city of Mississippi. Jackson State's nurturing academic environment challenges individuals to change lives through teaching, research and service. Officially designated as Mississippi's Urban University, Jackson State continues to enhance the state, nation and world through comprehensive economic development, healthcare, technological and educational initiatives. The only public university in metropolitan Jackson, Jackson State is located near downtown, with four satellite locations throughout the area. For more information, visit www.jsums.edu .

