Century Communities Announces New Homes in Fernandina Beach, FL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is excited to announce that the first Jacksonville Metro community for its Century Communities brand is now selling at Concourse Crossing in Fernandina Beach. The anticipated new community offers a versatile mix of single-family and townhome floor plans from the $300s, boasting exceptional included features like the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package.

Multiple pond-adjacent homesites are currently available, and all homesites offer access to community walking trails. Homebuyers will also appreciate a prime location offering close proximity to Amelia Island hotspots like pristine beaches, Fort Clinch State Park, golf courses, and historic downtown Fernandina Beach.

"We are thrilled to debut this new community, set in an idyllic location with immediate access to beautiful Amelia Island, while also providing convenient proximity to the larger Jacksonville area," said Susie Anderson, Jacksonville Division President. "With an inspired mix of single-family homes and townhomes, showcasing contemporary open-concept floor plans with designer-selected features, Concourse Crossing offers something for every homebuyer."

MORE ABOUT CONCOURSE CROSSING

2 to 6 bedrooms

2 to 4 bathrooms

2-bay garages

Up to 3,161 square feet

Two model homes for tour: the Silver Maple (two-story, single-family floor plan) and the Captiva (single-story, single-family floor plan with an optional second story)

Sales Center:

95222 Katherine Street

Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

321.249.3126

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Jacksonville area.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com .

For information, Contact:

Alyson Benn

Century Communities, Inc.

303-558-7352

Alyson.Benn@centurycommunities.com

