Dealertrack Registration and Title Solutions Join Reynolds Certified Interface Program

New 2-way data integration ensures reliability from start to finish for deals worked between Dealertrack Registration and Title Solutions and Reynolds and Reynolds ERA ® Dealer Management System

With a streamlined, single-step registration and title process, dealers can finalize deals faster for their customers

Offering reduces data discrepancies while improving operational efficiencies in the sales and F&I process

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive announced today a new integration that drives dealer value by connecting Dealertrack's Registration and Title Solutions to Reynolds and Reynolds ERA® Dealer Management System (DMS). This integration gives dealers a one-step registration and title process for their staff so they can finalize deals faster for their customers.

"We listened and delivered when dealers asked us to make importing deal information directly from their DMS easier," stated Tracy Fred, senior vice president dealer solutions for Cox Automotive. "Cox Automotive is committed to increasing dealer efficiency with best-in-class technologies that can integrate with all key DMS providers in the automotive retail space."

Originally a multi-step process, the new integration expedites importing deals and exporting to the General Ledger, where supported. By simplifying the deal finalization process through improvements to the data workflow, dealers no longer need to first extract the information from the DMS. Data will populate to address information gaps that used to be caused by data conflicts between systems and by policy variances by state.

"Our collaboration with Reynolds and Reynolds takes registration and title processing three giant strides forward for our clients and their customers," commented Kait Gavin, vice president of operations and dealer services for Cox Automotive. "There is no room for error when it comes to finalizing deals and handling customer purchase information. Reducing data discrepancies improves both customer satisfaction and dealer operational efficiency during the critical sale and F&I process."

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

