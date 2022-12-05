PEI Group appoints William O'Conor as Managing Director PEI US to lead growth and corporate development in Americas.

, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market leading business intelligence provider, PEI Group, today announces the appointment of William O'Conor as Managing Director PEI-US. In this senior leadership position, O'Conor will join PEI's top-tier management team, reporting to Group CEO, Tim McLoughlin.

He will be responsible for shaping US commercial vision, executing and refining PEI's customer/market definitions; organising and controlling all of PEI's US focused activities to enable best possible growth rates for the group's relevant products and services.

He will provide leadership, mentorship and support to the Company's US senior management and help them to enable their teams to achieve their most effective performance potential. He will lead all future investment case planning to increase the scale of PEI's activities in the US market.

PEI Group's activities in the US comprise a portfolio of subscription-based information brands including PE Hub, Buyouts, Private Funds CFO, Venture Capital Journal and Regulatory Compliance Watch – together with a portfolio of brand-aligned professional membership services, meetings, events and conferences.

O'Conor will also help to drive PEI Group's wider international portfolio including PERE, Infrastructure Investor, Private Equity International, Secondaries Investor, Private Debt Investor to unlock their full US potential.

Prior to joining PEI, O'Conor held the position of Managing Director for Informa Plc's Wealth Management industry vertical and previously was Managing Director of Penton Media's financial services and commercial real-estate segments. Earlier career experience was gained in financial information services at Dow Jones and Thomson Reuters.

Tim McLoughlin – Group CEO said:

"Bill is an enormously accomplished commercial operator in the financial information and events world, and his presence will add great strength and clear territory leadership to our talented US teams. Bill is such a great boost to our future plans – in terms of his talent, experience and cultural fit."

Bill O'Conor commented:

"I look forward to becoming a member of a strong PEI team and to the continued growth of PEI in the United States. With the shift in equities from public markets to private markets, PEI's assets are primed to take advantage of investment trends and provide valuable intelligence and networking to investors, asset managers, executives and policy makers."

For more information, visit www.pei.group

For press enquiries, contact:

Colm Gilmore, Operations Director, PEI Group

T: 212-633-1075

E: colm.g@pei.group

