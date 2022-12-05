U.S.-Mexico cybersecurity collaboration strengthens Resecurity and Totalsec partnership

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In August 2022, the United States and Mexico held the first dialogue between the two North American nations regarding the U.S.-Mexico Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health, and Safe Communities.

Both countries met in August 2022 to advance their cooperation in cybersecurity and their commitment to an open, interoperable, secure, and reliable internet and stable cyberspace. Moreover, they hope to tighten their association through numerous initiatives, including sharing cyber threat information, which is fundamental at the Nation-State level.

Resecurity, with its main headquarter in the U.S. and Totalsec based in Mexico, have partnered to bring Resecurity's market-leading threat intelligence platform to Totalsec customers. By partnering with Totalsec, Resecurity will have access to a large customer base in Mexico while leveraging Totalsec's cyber expertise.

"To increase our presence in the Mexican cybersecurity market, we have established an alliance with leading Mexican cybersecurity company, Totalsec. Leveraging Totalsec's experience and knowledge of the Mexican market will allow Resecurity to bring its industry-leading solutions to Mexico.

Enabling Totalsec's customers in Mexico to have access to Resecurity's cyber threat intelligence solution will greatly improve their cybersecurity posture both individually and in the country and market. Based on the recent joint U.S.-Mexico dialogue on the security framework, Resecurity and Totalsec will only strengthen the partnership between the neighboring nations for years to come," expressed Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity.

Echoing Yoo's sentiments, Totalsec's head of cybersecurity, Omar Garcia, and CEO, Francisco Sandoval, put forward: "The partnership with Resecurity brings industryleading cyber threat intelligence to the Mexican market. Our partnership is a great example of U.S.-Mexico cooperation in cybersecurity. I am hopeful that the cooperation between the nations and our organizations will continue for years to come and result in a safer Internet for the citizens of both nations."

Cyber threat intelligence is a critical aspect of cybersecurity, as it can help governments and organizations anticipate threats and investigate cybercrimes already committed. Mexico remains a target for threat actors worldwide, given its importance in global supply chains, particularly as a supplier to the rest of North America. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Mexico experienced around 800 million cyber-attack attempts, costing the Mexican economy up to US$7.7 billion.

About Resecurity Resecurity is a U.S. cybersecurity company based in Los Angeles, California. The company's sole mission is to protect people, data, and information systems, rendering innovative solutions to the most complex cyber threats. The company provides state-oftheart cybersecurity, risk management, and intelligence-driven solutions to leading Fortune 500 companies and government organizations around the world.

They are known for offering the best data-driven intelligent solutions and services that focus on the early detection of cyber threats and a comprehensive cyber defense mechanism against any cyber attack. With its rich history of fighting cyber threats, Resecurity has earned global recognition as the most innovative cybersecurity company with the sole mission of tackling the most sophisticated cyber-attacks. Since then, the company has been at the forefront of cyber defense for large companies and government organizations.

They have been ranked in the list of the ten fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles by Inc. Journals.

About Totalsec Totalsec is a company that specialized in providing professional information security and cybersecurity services with a team of professionals with over 20 years of experience in Telecommunications, Financial Services, Media, Retail, Education, Government, Corporate, and small and medium enterprises (SME) with the most important security certifications in the industry.

Its main mission is to protect its client's data, infrastructure, and processes through cost-effective Information Security and Cybersecurity solutions that generate value and minimize risks to their organization.

Totalsec is certified under the highest international standards such as ISO27001 "Information Security Management", ISO20000 "Information Technology Services Management", ISO90000 "Quality Management", ISO 22301 "Business Continuity Management", Federal Law on the Protection of Personal Data in Possession of Private Parties, members of FIRST "Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams" and IT ISAC "The Information Technology - Information Sharing and Analysis Center".

