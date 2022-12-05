Willow integrates with Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability

Integration to enable streamlined sustainability reporting for facilities.

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow , a leading provider of digital twin solutions for critical infrastructure and real estate has announced its integration with Microsoft Cloud For Sustainability .

This integration will allow corporations who own or manage facilities of any kind, to achieve an accurate and holistic view of their sustainability footprint, by connecting their buildings to the Cloud.

The Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability empowers users to accelerate sustainability progress and business growth by bringing together a set of environmental, social and governance capabilities across the Microsoft Cloud portfolio with solutions from their global ecosystem of partners. The Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability works across multiple industries and can be customized to specific industry needs through integrations such as Willow's.

Willow has developed a connector that enables the seamless exchange of precise data between WillowTwin and the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability. In doing so, users receive accurate emissions calculations to be included in their overall emissions reporting. Subsequently, real-time insights can be used to drive actions, through the WillowTwin, to reduce future emissions.

This integration will streamline sustainability reporting for any corporations who own and/or manage facilities, providing accurate and contextual sustainability insights at both a macro portfolio level, as well as at an individual facility level, including insights into carbon intensity and emissions over time, right alongside the existing energy intensity and usage.

The integrated cloud solution solves a key industry challenge in the reporting of sustainability targets. Today, corporations often lack a single source of truth for their data, rely heavily on static reports, and have limited access to real-time or contextual data. As sustainability reporting requirements become instituted and more stringent, corporations require data solutions that can span multiple built assets and report in a normalized manner.

"Sustainability is a global priority," said Bert Van Hoof, President, and Chief Operating Officer of Willow. "The metrics behind the built environment's impact are undeniable: globally, it generates 30 per cent of total greenhouse gas emissions, and in densely populated regions this can be as high as 70%1." "Corporations are now faced directly with the challenge of how to comply with and adapt to the shifting requirements of sustainability management and reporting. But in order to make a genuine impact, they must fully account for the influence their facilities have on their company footprint," he continued.

Elisabeth Brinton, Corporate Vice President of Sustainability at Microsoft added, "By integrating Willow with the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability, any company that owns or manages facilities can now move closer to having sustainable IT infrastructure and reduce the environmental impact of operations."

Willow's digital twin software, WillowTwin™ assembles and structures data across static, spatial and live data sources, into a virtual replica of the built form. Through the twin, users can drive savings through operational efficiency and cost reductions, transform their sustainability management, and improve IoT/Operational Technology security across their facilities. To learn more about Willow's relationship with Microsoft please contact Willow.

About Willow

Willow is a leading provider of digital twin solutions for critical infrastructure and real estate. Willow's digital twin software, WillowTwin™ assembles and structures data across static, spatial and live sources, into a virtual replica of the built form. Through the twin, users can drive savings through operational efficiency and cost reductions, transform their sustainability management, and improve IoT/Operational Technology security across their assets. Willow is a global technology company with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. Learn more at Willowinc.com

