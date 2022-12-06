CLAIRE'S AND MEGANPLAYS LAUNCH A COLORFUL NEW COLLECTION

In Time for the Holiday Season, New Pieces Bring the Colorful and Fun Style of Megan's Virtual World to Claire's with a Unique Selection of Toys and Accessories

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Claire's continues to build on its footprint in the Metaverse and create 'phygital' experiences for its Gen 'Zalpha' consumers with the announcement of a partnership with Gaming Creator MeganPlays on an exclusive collection. Inspired by Megan's virtual world, the 23-piece collection features a playful assortment of pieces now available in Claire's stores and on Claires.com in time for the holidays with 12 of those products also available in ShimmerVille , Claire's original franchise within global online platform Roblox for immersive shared experiences. Six pieces are also launching as user generated content (UGC) items in other experiences across the Roblox platform. With a shared ethos of empowering young people to express themselves, the collection is bold and playful with product offerings that span beauty and tech accessories, keychains and toys, inviting consumers to showcase their personal style with accessories that bring to life the colorful and fun fashion that Megan is known for within the gaming world.

"Gen 'Zalpha' is ever-evolving - constantly finding alternative ways to change up their style and connect with others, which is why we encourage our audience to explore new trends and become inspired by other like-minded individuals," said Kristin Patrick, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Claire's. "With a platform built around empowering young girls to embrace their individuality, Megan shares our brand values, making her the perfect partner as we continue to inspire young people to express themselves and reach new audiences with the launch of ShimmerVille."

"Growing up, shopping at Claire's was always so fun and joyful, which is why I was excited at the opportunity to collaborate with the brand on a collection that will give a new generation of shoppers the opportunity to have the same, amazing experience with the brand that I did," said Megan. "I am so proud of every piece that we have created together and hope that the collection inspires young people to express themselves!"

Stand-out pieces in the Claire's x MeganPlays collection include plushies - made to mirror the adorable pets in her virtual world - faux nails, pom pom headbands and colorful clip-in hair extensions, a top product for Claire's and a nod to Megan's ever-changing hairstyle. The Claire's x MeganPlays collection ranges from $9.99 to $19.99 and is available online at Claires.com and in select Claire's stores making an excellent gift for the holidays or a special gaming enthusiast. Consumers can also outfit their avatars in the collection within ShimmerVille and select experiences across the Roblox platform.

About Claire's Holdings LLC

Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. For over 50 years, Claire's has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry-leader in ear piercing services, delivering a trendsetting assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people worldwide style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com .

About MeganPlays

Gaming Creator, MeganPlays is well known in the community for her storytelling and vlog content- while also keeping players in the know by sharing the latest updates on the most popular games. MeganPlays has curated a unique and intimate community by engaging her audience with social media and live streams. Megan finds the most joy in helping to create a safe space for her young tween audience (whom she calls the Peachy Squad), which allows her viewers to be their most genuine selves. Megan has coined the term "Stay Peachy" as a reminder to her audience to always look on the bright side! Megan has been creating content for YouTube since 2013 and has since expanded into other social media platforms and even launched her own clothing collection called Stay Peachy! Megan works hard to leave a positive impact and impression on her audience, as she strives to be the best role model possible with her family-friendly content.

