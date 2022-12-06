Continental Resources Announces Doug Lawler as President and CEO

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Resources, Inc. announced today President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Doug Lawler will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Doug Lawler (PRNewswire)

Bill Berry (PRNewswire)

"Doug is a transformative leader who will build on all we have achieved in our company's 55-years. Doug is exactly the right person to inspire our employees and grow our company and our culture as we meet the world's energy challenges. Operating as a private company unlocks endless possibilities, and I look forward to working with Doug as we fiercely champion American energy for decades to come," said Founder and Chairman Harold Hamm.

"I do not take lightly the immense privilege to lead one of the world's premier exploration and production companies. Since joining Continental, I have seen first-hand the impact of our unique 'Culture of the Possible' as we continue to raise the bar for our industry. I am honored to have the opportunity to work side by side with Harold, one of our industry's great icons, as we champion American energy," said Lawler.

Lawler has spent over three decades in the oil and gas industry and joined Continental in February 2022. Lawler will transition to President and CEO at the start of 2023 upon the retirement of William Berry.

"I want to thank Bill for his service, not only to Continental, but to the entire industry. Continental is better today than we were three years ago thanks to Bill's leadership and teamwork. He helped secure our entry into the Powder River and Permian Basins and was instrumental in leading our recent investment into carbon capture and sequestration with Summit Carbon Solutions. He has been keenly focused on ensuring the next generation of leadership at Continental which leads us to this pivotal moment," Hamm said.

"Serving as CEO of this incredible company has been the privilege of a lifetime. I want to thank Harold for the opportunity and wish Doug and the entire Continental team even greater success," said Berry. "I look forward to continuing to contribute to Continental in a strategic advisory role, as well as my continued involvement on the Board of Directors for the Hamm Institute for American Energy."

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. and a leader in America's energy renaissance. Based in Oklahoma City, Continental is the largest leaseholder and the largest producer in the nation's premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. Continental is also the largest producer in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma and is the second largest leaseholder in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and tenth largest in the Permian Basin of Texas. With a focus on the exploration and production of oil, Continental has unlocked the technology and resources vital to American energy independence and our nation's leadership in the new world oil market. In 2022, Continental celebrates 55 years of operations. For more information, please visit www.CLR.com.

Media Contact:

Kristin Thomas

Senior Vice President, Chief Communications Officer

405-234-9480

Kristin.Thomas@CLR.com

Continental Resources Logo (PRNewswire)

