Godwin Bowman Earns Inaugural Chambers USA Regional Recognition

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Godwin Bowman PC is one of just 16 Dallas firms to be recognized for its Dispute Resolution work in the inaugural Chambers USA Regional Spotlight: Texas listing.

The firm was selected for its successful range of representation in state and federal trial and appellate courts, as well as assisting with domestic arbitration.

"Chambers recognition is what many consider to be the gold standard and is an incredible accomplishment," said Chairman and CEO Donald E. Godwin. "Among the exacting criteria for consideration are peer evaluations. It is very gratifying to know that your dedication to results is recognized by those you work for and work with."

Chambers USA is published by Chambers and Partners and is among the most respected legal guides worldwide. The new Regional Spotlight recognizes a total of 85 small to mid-size firms based in Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and El Paso.

The ranked firms were selected based on independent and in-depth market analysis, coupled with an assessment of their experience, expertise and caliber of talent. The full listing can be found at https://marketing.chambers.com/texas-regional-spotlight-rankings/.

About Godwin Bowman PC

For more than four decades, the Texas commercial litigation lawyers at Godwin Bowman PC have provided experienced and effective representation to clients. The firm represents Fortune 500 companies in some of the nation's most public, high-stakes trials, as well as individuals facing a wide range of litigation, including complex divorces. Ultimately, the firm's goal is to help clients achieve a successful result. To learn more about the firm's award-winning business litigation lawyers, visit https://www.godwinbowman.com/ .

