LA's Western Avenue & Pole-Sitting Obsession in the 1980s

Author Richard Martin , raised in West Covina and living now in Santa Monica, read a news story years ago about a Los Angeles minister who climbed a flagpole to preach to the masses below. Martin was struck by the notion, including the fact that the minister's wife was running a small restaurant under the pole while her husband carried out his mission above. Unfortunately, the pole was blown down by Santa Ana winds after only a few days, and the preacher wound up in the hospital with a broken leg and no converts.

Martin looked up the number of the restaurant and called the man's wife. He asked if her husband would go up and try again. "Not if I have anything to say about it," she replied. And at that, Martin's imagination was off to the races, eventually producing Oranges for Magellan, which will be his first published book; he is 77. Three more novels are waiting in the wings.

Martin has received more than fictional inspiration from Los Angeles newspapers. His 1995 LA Weekly ad, beginning "Hermit Seeks Lone Wolf," led to his meeting the woman he would marry in 2003.

In the novel, protagonist Joe Magellan climbs a pole in early spring, 1981, determined to live on the 10'x10' redwood platform at the top until he breaks the current world record of 444 days, held by his hero/nemesis, Walter "Shipwreck" Blake. Seventy feet below Joe, on seen-better-days Western Avenue, his artist-wife Clover and young son Nate hope to turn their tawdry café into a successful venture.

"In his wonderful debut novel, Oranges for Magellan, Richard Martin has created a marvelously comic yet profound quest tale for our times."

-Author Joanna Higgins

Martin's Oranges for Magellan will be launched by Regal House Publishing on December 13.

