Royal Canin Celebrates AKC National Championship Dog Show with Launch of #BehindtheBreeds

The series will highlight seven different breeders across several AKC-recognized breeds

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the 2022 AKC National Championship Dog Show, Royal Canin is honoring the important role breeders play in creating champions with the help of tailored nutrition. Throughout December and leading up to the AKC National Championship broadcasted on January 1, 2023, at 2 p.m. ET on ABC, Royal Canin will be using its social channels to highlight breeder partners who are committed to nourishing their puppies with what they need to thrive through every stage of growth.

Royal Canin launches #BehindtheBreeds series honoring the important role breeders play in creating champions through tailored nutrition at start of life. (PRNewswire)

"Puppyhood is a critical time for development, and proper nutrition can make a tremendous difference for these puppies beginning at birth," said Dan Alvo, Vice President, North American Professional Division at Royal Canin. "We're thrilled to shine a light on our breeder partners who recognize a Royal Canin diet as a crucial element of raising a future champion."

The series will feature seven breeders and provide a professional point of view on why the first few months of a puppy's life are so important to prepare them as they grow into a healthy dog.

Royal Canin puppy diets offer nutrition tailored to each stage of a puppy's growth. Puppies experience rapid growth within their first year of life, and their development (including their digestive, immune and skeletal systems) require high-quality proteins and a balanced energy and mineral content. Proper nutrition, paired with consistent training, grooming and regular preventive veterinary care, will help ensure puppies transition from puppyhood into strong adult dogs.

The 2022 AKC National Championship, presented by Royal Canin, will be held on December 17-18 at Orlando's Orange County Convention Center's (OCCC) North/South Concourse. To follow #BehindTheBreeds, please visit the Royal Canin U.S. Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages.

To watch all the magnificent dogs showcase breed standards as one is crowned National Champion, viewers are encouraged to watch the broadcast on ABC at 2 p.m. ET on New Year's Day.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements.

