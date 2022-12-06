Sharebite receives Inc. Magazine's 2022 Best in Business Award

The leading food benefits platform is recognized for the second consecutive year

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the world's most trusted business-media brand, announced its 2022 Best in Business list today , which lists Sharebite as a winner in the Food Insecurity category. This marks the second consecutive year that Sharebite has been recognized by Inc.'s Best in Business Awards, which honors companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and local communities.

"We are deeply grateful to Inc. for recognizing the impact of Sharebite's mission, and we share this honor with our incredible corporate customers, restaurant network, and partners at Feeding America® and City Harvest who work tirelessly to combat the hunger crisis," said Dilip Rao, CEO and Co-Founder of Sharebite. "Receiving such a distinction two years in a row is a testament to our team for building the best-in-class enterprise food benefits platform. We look forward to building on this momentum in 2023."

Sharebite is the leading provider of mission-driven meal benefits for companies. Whether it bolsters culture, supports employee well-being, or entices teams back to the office, food can have a tremendous impact. Additionally, every meal ordered on Sharebite's platform triggers a meal donation to help alleviate hunger in local communities. Since its inception, Sharebite has donated the equivalent of over five million meals in nearly every state via its partnerships with Feeding America® and City Harvest.

In a recent study led by Wakefield Research and Sharebite, nearly 1 in 3 office professionals cited that they would opt to work in an office more often if meals were provided. The Wakefield-Sharebite study also revealed that 90% of professionals feel it is important that their company includes a social good component to their business. By partnering with Sharebite, companies offer their teams an opportunity to support members of their local community simply by eating lunch. Meal benefits are proven to drive high employee engagement and a multi-fold increase in office attendance.

Inc.'s list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 13), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 241 honored in the list's third year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

To learn more about all the ways Sharebite is growing and making a difference, visit https://sharebite.com/careers .

About Sharebite

Sharebite is the leading food benefits platform designed for the modern workforce. Combining team orders, flexible solutions, centralized meal allowances, curated restaurant choices, and community impact, Sharebite helps the world's best companies elevate employee engagement. Sharebite's corporate clients include category-leading companies across financial services, tech, legal, consulting, entertainment, agency, real estate, and other verticals. Every transaction made on the Sharebite platform results in a donation to alleviate hunger in local communities via its partnerships with Feeding America® and City Harvest. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation recently honored Sharebite as a finalist in the 23rd Annual Citizen Awards. Inc. Magazine recognized Sharebite for the second consecutive year on its 2022 Best in Business list.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

