SPIEGELWORLD ANNOUNCES THE HOOK

Vegas renegade Spiegelworld to open Atlantic City's first live entertainment and dining residency on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk at Caesars Atlantic City

BOOKINGS NOW OPEN FOR JUNE 2023 DEBUT

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic City's iconic Warner Theatre will be resurrected by Spiegelworld - audacious producers of ground-breaking shows including the Las Vegas megahit Absinthe – opening in June 2023 at Caesars Atlantic City, as the city's only permanent live entertainment destination: The Hook.

Experience a show that can be seen nowhere else in the world. Get caught on The Hook.

In 1929, an icon was born on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Dubbed the "Wonder Theatre of the World', the Warner Theatre became an east coast mecca for star-studded entertainment. Next summer, nearly a century on, guests will once again saunter from beach to boardwalk, through the theatre's beautiful original façade, and into a world of entertainment featuring a raucous live stage show and Spiegelworld's signature interactive dining-entertainment experience – all part of a multi-million dollar renovation at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino.

Spiegelworld is the entertainment provocateur that has transformed Las Vegas with its explosive, hilarious mash-up of world-class circus, variety, comedy, and hospitality excess. Spiegelworld's productions include the legendary Absinthe – widely lauded as Vegas' greatest show of all time, salacious interplanetary odyssey OPM, Neon-Western extravaganza Atomic Saloon Show, and the all-senses-overloaded restaurant Superfrico.

Spiegelworld's Impresario Extraordinaire Ross Mollison said:

"A decade ago, we came to Vegas and did things differently in live entertainment. Now we're incredibly excited that our pals at Caesars have given us this opportunity to bring our party to the playground of potential that is Atlantic City. Millions have moved to the Jersey shoreline, and there is nothing to do other than drive to New York with the flock of tourists. Forget it. Come to AC. We see beauty. We see brashness. We see the charm and history of the boardwalk. Experience a show that can be seen nowhere else in the world. Have an incredible cocktail. Have an incredible meal. Get caught on The Hook."

Operating every week of the year as a fun palace for adults, The Hook venue will feature a world-premiere live show with an international cast in a purpose-built 400-seat theatre; a second home for Spiegelworld's critically acclaimed Italian American Psychedelic Superfrico restaurant; and a myriad of discoverable bars with an elevated cocktail program curated by award-winning mixologists. The Hook live show is directed by Britain's leading comedy director Cal McCrystal (Atomic Saloon Show, One Man Two Guvnors, the Paddington films).

Caesars Entertainment President Anthony Carano said today, "We love what Spiegelworld has created with Absinthe at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, so as we were thinking about how we could bring more energy to Caesars Atlantic City, we immediately thought of Ross. We are excited to see what his daring and innovative team has in store for Caesars Atlantic City with The Hook and Superfrico."

Setting the stage for a dramatic transformation of the Caesars Atlantic City resort, The Hook venue is part of Caesars Entertainment's $400 million investment in Atlantic City, including the region's first Nobu restaurant and hotel project, the East Coast's first Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen restaurant, over 700 newly appointed rooms and suites, a stunning new rooftop pool experience overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and more…

Opening to the public on June 30, 2023, tickets are now on sale. Caesars Rewards customers will earn and redeem rewards experiencing The Hook. To be among the first to discover The Hook, dinner reservations for Superfrico and tickets for The Hook show must be booked together, by visiting spiegelworld.com.

More details on The Hook and Spiegelworld's Atlantic City plans will be released in the coming months. For more information, please visit www.spiegelworld.com.

About Spiegelworld

Spiegelworld is the planet's premier purveyor of submersive entertainment for savvy, seen-it-all adult audiences. Born in a century-old spiegeltent in the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge in 2006, the company relocated to Las Vegas, NV with the 2011 Caesars Palace debut of ABSINTHE, ranked "the #1 greatest show in Las Vegas history" by Las Vegas Weekly. Since then, Spiegelworld's quirkforce has expanded to include 500+ organizers, agitators, dreamers, doers, insiders, outsiders and iconoclasts of every flavor, as well as two additional hit shows, OPM at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Atomic Saloon Show at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Las Vegas, two delightfully unconventional drinking and dining destinations, Superfrico and Ski Lodge, both at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and The Hook, opening summer of 2023 in Caesars Atlantic City. For more information, visit spiegelworld.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, GIPHY, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

