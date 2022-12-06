Use it or Lose it: Use your dental benefits before they expire for the year!

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Babylon Dental Care want to remind current and future patients in the New York area to schedule dental appointments for themselves and their families before the end of the year. Why see a dentist before the end of the year? If you don't use your 2022 dental insurance benefits before 12/31/22 you'll lose them!

Don't throw money away by not using your benefits. Because benefits do not roll over into the next year, you should take advantage of what is included in your plan. Depending on your situation, using these benefits can save you between $1000-$4000. Also, we understand that not everyone knows what benefits they have or what their plans specifically entitle them to. Fortunately, we offer a complimentary benefits check to help you understand what is available and needs to be used before the year ends. In general, people often find that the following benefits are available to them:

Cleanings

Sealings

X-rays

Fluoride treatments (for children)

So, aside from taking advantage of the benefits you have, why should you schedule your appointment now? Remember that it pays to take preventative care of your oral health. Waiting until there is an issue could cost you even more than a routine checkup or cleaning.

At Babylon Dental Care, we take care of children and adults, so bring the whole family and get it all done in one place! We provide comfort and ease to all our patients, this includes music of your choice and Netflix on personal screens, which are great for the kids. We are proud to offer "painless" dentistry, both physically and emotionally! We are passionate about making you comfortable and making your visit pain-free.

So, be sure to schedule a cleaning or any dental care you may have been putting off before your benefits expire. Because so many of our patients realize this last minute, December appointment slots fill up very quickly. We'll be happy to discuss your remaining benefits and answer any questions you may have.

About Babylon Dental Care

Babylon Dental Care has been serving the Long Island community with excellent dental care since 1983 with locations in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704) and Patchogue (499 Sunrise Highway, Ste. 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772). Visit us online at www.babylondentalcare.com and call us at (631) 587-7373.

