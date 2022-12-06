Validation Cloud Launches Javelin, Infrastructure to Unlock the Future of Web3

Javelin is the fastest Web3 infrastructure, powering DeFi & gaming applications, and supercharging Layer 1 networks

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Validation Cloud announces the launch of Javelin, a Web3 infrastructure platform premised on three pillars: superior speeds, enterprise scale, and global resilience. With the failings of legacy infrastructure providers causing costly downtime and customer frustration, Validation Cloud is providing next generation Web3 infrastructure built to meet enterprise-scale demands.

Javelin is targeted at Web3 applications and blockchain networks that value performance, offering fast and scalable access to infrastructure. Out of the box, Javelin delivers speeds that are multiple times faster than legacy peers. In addition, Javelin benefits networks by allowing them to achieve optimal transaction throughput and accelerating developer adoption.

"Large enterprise clients tell us that legacy infrastructure providers cannot meet their scale and resilience requirements. We believe that the next billion users will be brought into Web3 by traditional enterprises, and those enterprises will require compliant enterprise-grade infrastructure. Validation Cloud is ready to support enterprises and existing Web3 segments, DeFi and gaming," said Michael Horowitz, Validation Cloud CEO.

The DeFi and gaming sectors gain unique advantages from Javelin's architecture. Faster speeds for DeFi mean superior trade execution that leads to winning arbitrage opportunities and ultimately generating more alpha for asset managers. In gaming, speed reduces lag and glitches which enables developers to have a global user base for games and increases the competitiveness of games.

Javelin's hyper-resilient platform eliminates network outages through fully automated recovery for nodes. The platform's innovative self-healing and global redundancy ensure it only takes a matter of seconds to detect nodes that are down and issue new nodes. "Javelin is a game-changer for blockchain networks. The Javelin platform is the fastest and most reliable solution to eliminate network outages and create a seamless path for networks to scale," said Andrew McFarlane, Validation Cloud CTO.

Beyond the technical innovations brought by Javelin, Validation Cloud is also pursuing rigorous compliance certifications to further cater to traditional enterprises. To that end, Validation Cloud expects to achieve SOC2 Type I by the end of the year, and SOC2 Type II during the first half of 2023.

With the initial Javelin launch, users can create an account and start connecting to Ethereum today at validationcloud.io . Contact Validation Cloud to gain access to closed access networks including Avalanche, Aptos, and Polygon.

About Validation Cloud

Validation Cloud is a Web3 infrastructure company that provides high-performance node and staking infrastructure. Validation Cloud is enabling the future of Web3 via highly resilient global scale infrastructure for networks, custodians, asset managers, and applications.

