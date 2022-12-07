Cassique Strategies, A Wealth Management-Focused Management Consultancy, Launched by Seasoned C-Suite Leader Andy Kalbaugh

Former LPL Financial Divisional President to Provide Strategic Advisory Guidance and Industry Speaking to Select Firms Seeking Growth Guidance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassique Strategies, a management consultancy focused on serving the wealth management space, today announced its launch by Founder and Managing Director Andy Kalbaugh. Mr. Kalbaugh, who has supported the growth and development of some of the largest and most successful wealth management firms and platforms in the country for over 30 years, will provide strategic advisory guidance to a select circle of clients. Through Cassique Strategies, Mr. Kalbaugh will also be available to share his insights and experiences as a public speaker at industry events across the country.

Mr. Kalbaugh said, "I'm thrilled to get Cassique off the ground as it's something I've been looking forward to doing for quite some time. In the spirit of the true cassiques of the Carolinas' low-country, I look forward to helping my clients navigate the wealth management terrain. I've always been a big believer in the power of expert guidance for firms seeking to unlock new opportunities and increase their growth."

Decades of Wealth Management C-Suite Experience

Before launching Cassique Strategies, Andy Kalbaugh served as Managing Director and Divisional President at LPL Financial, the NASDAQ-traded, leading wealth management firm. Mr. Kalbaugh, a member of the Management Committee at LPL, had oversight for the long-term growth, satisfaction and retention of more than 17,000 independent financial advisors and 800 financial institutions, representing more than $900 billion in assets.

In addition to his work at Cassique Strategies, Mr. Kalbaugh is also a member of the Advisory Board Member of TowerBrook Capital Partners Management, a leading private equity firm.

He is also currently a board member for Communities in Schools of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, where he previously served as President. Previously, Mr. Kalbaugh has served as CEO of American General Securities, as well as CEO of Mutual Service Corp.

About Cassique Strategies

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Cassique Strategies is a management consultancy focused on providing strategic growth guidance to select clients in the wealth management space. The firm was founded by Andy Kalbaugh, a seasoned wealth management industry leader. For more information, please visit Cassique Strategies' website.

Media Inquiries

Donald Cutler or Julian Arenzon

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4864 or 424 317 4865

dcutler@haventower.com or jarenzon@haventower.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cassique Strategies