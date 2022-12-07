CipherHealth Named to the 2022 CB Insights' Digital Health 150 List

CipherHealth recognized for making healthcare more accessible, driving better outcomes and transforming the future of digital healthcare

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named CipherHealth to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150 , showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022.

"From reimagining clinical care, to leveraging tech like AR/VR to improve surgical training, this year's Digital Health 150 winners are transforming the future of healthcare with digital technology," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "This increasingly global cohort, representing more than 18 countries across five continents, is not only driving better patient outcomes, but making healthcare more accessible. We are excited to follow the meaningful impact and continued success of this year's winners."

The award comes on the heels of a momentous year for CipherHealth, which included new partnerships with industry-leading customers like New York-Presbyterian and Prisma Health, executive team hires, and the launch of its Clinical Advisory Board to deepen its commitment to customer-first solution design. The company also launched innovative solution offerings focused on improving the pre-care journey, such as its conversational engagement solution, CipherConnect , to streamline and automate manual scheduling, intake, and virtual waiting room tasks. CipherHealth also received third-party validation of the efficacy of its solutions in improving emergency room readmission rates.

"We are incredibly honored to be named as one of the top digital health companies of the year, and appreciate the recognition for all of the work we have done to create an innovative patient engagement experience," said Jake Pyles , CEO of CipherHealth. "Digital patient engagement communication that is seamless, accurate, and personalized across the care continuum is an important aspect of the modern healthcare journey, and one we look forward to continue improving upon in the years to come."

Utilizing the CB Insights platform , the research team selected these 150 winners from a pool of over 13,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores , market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed over 3,000 Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealths's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

