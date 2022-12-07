Drone Express Partners with Microsoft to Develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) Delivery Drones

DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drone Express, an innovative last-mile logistics company, has partnered with Microsoft to launch a new version of their DE-2020 drone using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for in-flight navigation systems. This creative collaboration will equip delivery drones with Microsoft Azure to host the AI solutions and use Azure Machine Learning to train machine learning models. With AI implemented, drones can safely make live, in-flight decisions to deliver packages in an urban environment. The first aircraft with this specific hardware will enter production at the end of 2022 and provide customers with safer and faster last-mile delivery solutions.

"While our competitors are focusing on how to carry more weight, we are focusing on building a more intelligent aircraft," said Beth Flippo, Chief Executive Officer. "This technology, combined with our proprietary mesh networking capabilities, will propel our aircraft to the forefront of autonomous airborne logistics."

Drone Express is currently on track to become one of the first companies to attain a Part 135 FAA certification for autonomous drone delivery. You may read more about Drone Express and Microsoft here .

About Drone Express: Drone Express is an innovative aviation company disrupting last-mile logistics by embracing autonomous flight. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the birthplace of aviation, Dayton, Ohio, the company uses drones to make safe, reliable, autonomous, eco-friendly package delivery to customers across the country. They have earned a limited spot in the Type Design and Part 135 Domestic Air Carrier Certification programs through extensive work with the FAA and secured strategic nationwide corporate partnerships with The Kroger Company, Papa Johns International, Winsupply, and other retailers. Drone Express will be one of only four companies certified to perform airborne cargo delivery for compensation in the United States.

