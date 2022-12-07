Erie Indemnity Approves Management Fee Rate and Dividend Increase, Declares Regular Dividends

ERIE, Pa., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular meeting held Dec. 6, 2022, the Board of Directors of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) set the management fee rate charged to Erie Insurance Exchange, approved an increase in shareholder dividends and declared the regular quarterly dividend. Erie Indemnity Company has paid regular shareholder dividends since 1933.

Erie Insurance. (PRNewsFoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewswire)

The Board agreed to maintain the current management fee rate paid to Erie Indemnity Company by Erie Insurance Exchange at 25 percent, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The management fee rate was 25 percent for the period Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022. The Board has the authority under the agreement with the subscribers (policyholders) at Erie Insurance Exchange to set the management fee rate at its discretion; however, the maximum fee rate permissible by the agreement is 25 percent. This action was taken based on various factors including consideration and review of the relative financial positions of Erie Insurance Exchange and Erie Indemnity Company.

The Board also agreed to increase the regular quarterly cash dividend from $1.11 to $1.19 on each Class A share and from $166.50 to $178.50 on each Class B share. This represents a 7.2 percent increase in the payout per share over the current dividend rate. The next quarterly dividend is payable Jan. 20, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Jan. 5, 2023, with a dividend ex-date of Jan. 4, 2023.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com .

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

outcome of pending and potential litigation;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and

our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company