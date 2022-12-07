FREE FAMILY EVENT THIS SATURDAY

Holiday Horse Parade and Demonstration at Chastain Horse Park

ATLANTA , Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: Holiday Horse Parade and Demonstration

WHEN: Saturday, December 10, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WHERE: Chastain Horse Park, 4371 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30327

WHY: Celebration of horses and the holidays while honoring National Day of the Horse (which is Tuesday, December 13)

A wonderful opportunity for families and children to come and see Chastain Horse Park horses in action. Also joining us will be Atlanta Mounted Police Greeting all guests in front of the clubhouse. Bring a blanket to sit on and see friends and neighbors at one of only two urban horse parks in our nation! Presented by Chastain Horse Park in partnership with the Chastain Park Civic Association.

Rain or Shine! Entrance is Free!

Parking Instruction: 4371 Powers Ferry Road NW Atlanta GA 30327. Seating is on the terraces around the big outdoor arena. Upon arrival at the horse park, guests will be directed to seating areas. No strollers, wagons, umbrellas, balloons, etc. allowed around the arena.

Contact: Ann Lally 404.906.4487

AnnLally1@Gmail.com

