LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT PLATFORM LINQTO PARTNERS WITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT INNOVATOR FARTHER

Linqto and Farther Integrations Enable Advisors to Access Private Equity Investments in Unicorns

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linqto, a leading global private markets investment platform, has partnered with Farther, a cutting-edge financial institution specializing in high-tech wealth management. Effective immediately, Farther's advisors will have access to Linqto's comprehensive platform, providing a centralized place to discover, evaluate, and invest in some of the most significant tech unicorns and private companies worldwide.

Farther is a new kind of financial institution: combining expert wealth advisors and innovative technology to deliver a comprehensive, personalized client experience (PRNewswire)

"Farther is not just any wealth management platform; they're an innovative fintech visionary," says Joe Endoso, Chief Operating Officer of Linqto. "Farther is one of the fastest growing wealth tech firms in the market, while Linqto is one of the most innovative private investing platforms. Our two companies are pushing the boundaries of innovation: Farther's clients will benefit from access to direct investments in venture-backed private companies, and Linqto will further expand our business by adding value to Farther's wealth managers. We're thrilled to embark on this new chapter."

The partnership will enable stronger access to one of the alternative investment space's most compelling asset classes – private equity – with minimum investments as low as $10,000 and without the traditional brokerage, management, and performance fees of traditional private equity or venture capital funds.

"Our partnership enhances Farther's unique offering to their clients, who will now have access to institutional quality research and 'startup equity' investment opportunities through the Linqto platform," explains Leo LaForce, Chief Revenue Officer of Linqto. "Farther has the unique combination of forefront technology, a sophisticated platform, and trusted counsel. Their wealth managers will be well versed in the different attributes of the asset class and be in a position to guide their clients on why one may want to consider allocating portions of a portfolio into direct private company investments. We are proud to work closely with such a quality, like-minded partner."

"Farther's fee-only model means we can bring our clients the best products on the market," states Taylor Matthews, Farther Co-Founder & CEO. "Farther very much considers Linqto to be one of those premier products, and we couldn't be more excited for this strategic and powerful partnership."

About Linqto

Linqto is a global leading financial technology investment platform allowing accredited investors to identify, evaluate, invest in, and make liquid investments in the world's leading unicorns and private companies. Accredited investors worldwide have trusted Linqto to make over US $175 million of investment transactions in 45+ innovative mid-to-late stage private companies and a diverse range of sectors, including fintech, artificial intelligence, healthtech, sustainable materials, and digital assets. With a rapidly growing community of more than 55,000 users in 110 countries, Linqto is a leader in democratizing access to private market investments. To learn more, please visit: www.linqto.com.

About Farther

Farther is a new kind of financial institution: combining expert wealth advisors and innovative technology to deliver a comprehensive, personalized client experience. Backed by top-tier venture capital firms, Farther caters to high-net-worth professionals who need a more holistic approach to growing and protecting their wealth.

Linqto. Private Investing made simple. (PRNewswire)

