UScellular Expands 5G Coverage

More than 50% of company's footprint now covered by 5G

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular's 5G network is expanding in several states thanks to an innovative software update that enhances the 5G coordination between its cell sites and builds on the company's efforts to deploy smart networks. With this update, 1.4 million more people now have access to the company's 5G network.

Using features within 4G and 5G technology known as X2 coordination, UScellular can extend existing 5G service to neighboring sites, making 5G available to more customers.

In addition to extending 5G service availability and coverage area, UScellular has broadened its automation capabilities to accelerate the deployment of these services with greater autonomy, improved real time network updates, and greater accuracy with a feature called "Automatic Neighbor Relations" (ANR). This automation complements the work of UScellular engineers and allows them to focus on other high value efforts that contribute to the quality and reliability of the network.

"These updates allow us to get more out of our investment and enhance our customers' experience whether they are accessing our 5G network on their smartphone, tablet or for home internet," said Robert Jakubek, vice president of engineering and network operations at UScellular. "Our local network teams have been busy turning this technology on for customers from coast to coast, and we look forward to more customers taking advantage of our fast, high-quality network."

This expansion is part of UScellular's long-term network modernization plan. It represents a 5% increase in the company's 5G coverage, expanding these higher data speeds to more than 50% of its footprint. It is one element of the company's use of Artificial Intelligence technology to help ensure its network runs at peak performance. UScellular plans to implement ANR on future tower builds and upgrades as it continues to deploy 5G to more of its markets.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project , the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2023. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com . To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com .

