Volvo receives record order for electric trucks in Australia

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian express freight company, Team Global Express, has placed an order for 36 Volvo electric trucks. This is Volvo's largest electric truck order to date in Australia. The trucks will hit the streets of Sydney during the first quarter of 2023.

The shift to sustainable truck transport is happening in many parts of the world, including Australia, where sales of electric trucks are starting to pick up. The country is committed to deliver net-zero emissions by 2050. With transport accounting for 19% of Australia's carbon emissions, and 38% of that coming from road freight*, pressure is mounting on the industry to make the shift to electric.

Freight giant moves towards zero-emissions

The Australian freight giant Team Global Express has now placed an order for 36 Volvo trucks of the model Volvo FL Electric. These trucks are designed for urban distribution and have a load capacity of 5,5 tonnes in this application. They will become a part of Team Global Express Sydney metropolitan pick-up and delivery fleet.

"It's clear that more and more transport companies around the world now want to start the journey towards electric, zero emission transports. Volvo is first out with heavy electric trucks in Australia and we are excited to work together with Team Global Express and other customers. We have the broadest electric truck line up in the industry, which makes it possible to electrify a large part of heavy transports already today," says Martin Merrick, President, Volvo Group Australia.

The electric trucks have zero tailpipe emissions and produces less noise than conventional trucks, which benefits both drivers and city residents.

Only truck brand with a full electric range ready to order

Volvo Trucks is the only global truck manufacturer with a full range of electric truck in series production already today. The company's target is that half of its global total sales of new trucks will be electric by 2030.

The Volvo FL Electric:

Can operate at a total weight of 16 tonnes

Will be equipped with four 66 kWh battery packs for increased range and improved charging performance

Utilises a 600-volt single motor electric drive system and a 2-speed automated transmission

