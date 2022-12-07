World's Largest Computing Society Honors 2022 Distinguished Members for Ground-Breaking Achievements and Longstanding Participation

Pivotal Educational, Engineering, and Scientific Contributions Recognized
NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, has named 67 Distinguished Members for significant contributions. All of the 2022 inductees are longstanding ACM members and were selected by their peers for work that has spurred innovation, enhanced computer science education, and moved the field forward.
"The ACM Distinguished Members program honors both accomplishment and commitment," said ACM President Yannis Ioannidis. "Each of these new 67 Distinguished Members have been selected for specific and impactful work, as well as their longstanding commitment to being a part of our professional association. As ACM celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, it is especially fitting to reflect on how our global membership has built our organization into what it is today. Our Distinguished Members are leaders both within ACM and throughout the computing field."
The 2022 ACM Distinguished Members work at leading universities, corporations and research institutions in Australia, Canada, China, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. ACM Distinguished Members are selected for their contributions in three separate categories: educational, engineering, and scientific. This year's class of Distinguished Members made advancements in areas including algorithms, computer science education, cybersecurity, data management, energy efficient computer architecture, information retrieval, healthcare information technology, knowledge graph and semantic analysis, mobile computing, and software engineering, among many others.
The ACM Distinguished Member program recognizes up to 10 percent of ACM worldwide membership based on professional experience and significant achievements in the computing field. To be nominated, a candidate must have at least 15 years of professional experience in the computing field, five years of professional ACM membership in the last 10 years, and must have achieved a significant level of accomplishment or made a significant impact in the field of computing. A Distinguished Member is expected to have served as a mentor and role model by guiding technical career development and contributing to the field beyond the norm.
2022 ACM DISTINGUISHED MEMBERS
For Outstanding Educational Contributions to Computing:
Tony Clear
Quintin Cutts
Diana Franklin
Dragan Gasevic
Margaret Joan Hamilton
Guido Rößling
For Outstanding Engineering Contributions to Computing:
Michael Bendersky
Yu Deng
Kaoutar El Maghraoui
Haining Wang
Joseph William Yoder
For Outstanding Scientific Contributions to Computing:
Vijayalakshmi Atluri
Earl Theodore Barr
Matthew A. Bishop
Nirupama Bulusu
Barbara Carminati
Enhong Chen
Rada Chirkova
David J. Crandall
Khuzaima Daudjee
Christopher D. Gill
Dimitris Gizopoulos
Dan Hao
Ehsan Hoque
Longbo Huang
Shadi Ibrahim
Salil Kanhere
Samee U. Khan
Milind Kulkarni
Matthew Lease
Jing (Jane) Li
Shou-De Lin
Zhiqiang Lin
Silvia Margot Lindtner
Shixia Liu
Xuanzhe Liu
Siwei Lyu
Zhuoqing Morley Mao
Athina Markopoulou
Wim Martens
Joanna McGrenere
Gerome Miklau
Tijana Milenkovic
Animesh Mukherjee
Kedar S. Namjoshi
Thomas Ploetz
Michael Pradel
Qinru Qiu
Reza Rejaie
Martin Robillard
Jennifer A. Rode
Saket Saurabh
Chirag Shah
Haiying Shen
Li Shen
Georgios Smaragdakis
Houbing Herbert Song
Yizhou Sun
Nian-Feng Tzeng
Kaisa Väänänen
Xuanhui Wang
Harry Xu
Kun Yang
Koji Yatani
Ayal Zaks
Zibin Zheng
Jianying Zhou
ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting computing educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources and address the field's challenges. ACM strengthens the computing profession's collective voice through strong leadership, promotion of the highest standards, and recognition of technical excellence. ACM supports the professional growth of its members by providing opportunities for life-long learning, career development, and professional networking.
The ACM Fellows program, initiated in 1993, celebrates the exceptional contributions of the leading members in the computing field. To be selected as an ACM Fellow, a candidate's accomplishments are expected to place him or her among the top 1% of ACM members. These individuals have helped to enlighten researchers, developers, practitioners, and end users of information technology throughout the world. The ACM Distinguished Member program, initiated in 2006, recognizes those members with at least 15 years of professional experience who have made significant accomplishments or achieved a significant impact on the computing field. ACM Distinguished Membership recognizes up to 10% of ACM's top members. The ACM Senior Member program, also initiated in 2006, includes members with at least 10 years of professional experience who have demonstrated performance that sets them apart from their peers through technical leadership, technical contributions, and professional contributions. ACM Senior Member status recognizes the top 25% of ACM Professional Members. The new ACM Fellows, Distinguished Members, and Senior Members join a list of eminent colleagues to whom ACM and its members look for guidance and leadership in computing and information technology.
