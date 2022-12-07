ZINFI Releases New Complimentary Best Practices Guide on Affiliate Marketing Management

New guidebook offers a comprehensive overview of affiliate marketing partner networks, strategies for recruiting and onboarding partners, guidance using on channel marketing automation and more

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions encompassing partner relationship management (PRM) and through-channel marketing automation, today announced that its latest guidebook, the Affiliate Marketing Management Best Practices Guide, is now available as a complimentary downloadable eBook. The guidebook is aimed at individuals and organizations interested in learning more about managing affiliate partner networks and using channel management software to maximize efficiency and profits.

The Affiliate Marketing Management Best Practices Guide has two main parts. Part I is an overview that defines and describes the practice of affiliate marketing management, explains how software for managing affiliate marketing works, provides strategies for recruiting and onboarding affiliate partners and gives tips for managing commission payments. Part II is a detailed look at Unified Channel Management (UCM) in the context of affiliate marketing. It defines UCM, provides an overview of core and expanded modules for channel marketing automation, and describes in detail platforms for affiliate marketing management (AMM) modules, partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner incentives management (PIM).

"Affiliate marketing management is an increasingly important part of the overall channel marketing landscape, as independent consultants, bloggers, influencers and others engage larger audiences and seek new ways to monetize their activities," says Sugata Sanyal, CEO and founder of ZINFI Technologies. "ZINFI's new Affiliate Marketing Management Best Practices Guide comes at an opportune time when channel organizations are trying to tame the complexities of diverse partner networks and address the specific challenges and the new revenue-generating opportunities that affiliate partners represent. This is especially important in an age where channel marketing automation is making a huge difference to the bottom line and generating substantial ROI very quickly."

The Guidebook can be downloaded here: https://www.zinfi.com/guidebooks/affiliate-marketing-management/.

In 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in a Forrester report: The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2020 report, where ZINFI received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current offering" category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in the "Partner performance and incentives" criterion (4.4 out of 5).

In addition, ZINIFI has consistently been named a PRM "leader" by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. ZINFI has earned this distinction over multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019, most recently in G2's Summer 2022 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. G2 scores are based on the responses of real, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

To access more information about ZINFI's Partner Relationship Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on Partner Relationship Management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

