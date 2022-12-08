Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Doubles Retail Footprint for GoodWheat™ Pasta

Better-for-you pasta brand is now available in more than 1,000 stores within six months of launch

DAVIS, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, announced its GoodWheat™ pasta is now available in more than 1,000 retail locations coast-to-coast, doubling distribution in the six months since launch and providing consumers with a better-for-you version of a household staple.

“GoodWheat pasta in Harris Teeter #273, Matthews, N.C. (PRNewswire)

Launched in June 2022, GoodWheat is an innovative and healthy addition to the pasta category and the only product on the market made with Arcadia's proprietary non-GMO wheat grain.

"As consumer demand for healthy alternatives to our favorite comfort foods continues to increase, we're proud to expand our footprint and offer consumers a better-for-you pasta that tastes great and delivers significant health benefits," said Stan Jacot, president and CEO of Arcadia. "Less than 10% of Americans get the daily recommended intake of fiber, according to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025. Now, with GoodWheat, folks can get the fiber and protein they need while eating the delicious pasta they love!"

GoodWheat pasta contains four times the fiber of regular pasta – with 8g per serving versus 2g in regular wheat pasta – a significant health benefit for the 60% of U.S. adults who are seeking to increase their fiber intake to improve their digestive health, cardiovascular health, weight management and more. GoodWheat pasta also has 9g of protein per serving, which is about 25% higher than the 7g in most traditional pastas, and is rich in prebiotic fiber to support gut health and immunity.

For more information on GoodWheat visit eatgoodwheat.com and follow GoodWheat on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest @eatgoodwheat.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.



Since 2002, Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) has been innovating crops to provide high-value, healthy ingredients to meet consumer demands for healthier choices. With its roots in agricultural innovation, Arcadia cultivates next-generation wellness products that make every body feel good, inside and out. The company's food, beverage and body care products include GoodWheat™, Zola® coconut water, ProVault™ topical pain relief and SoulSpring™ bath and body care. For more information, visit arcadiabio.com.

About GoodWheat™



Sixteen years in the making, GoodWheat™ is a unique, breakthrough, better-for-you wheat grain that is naturally higher in fiber with nothing added. Our wheat is USA Farm Grown and milled, and our pasta is Non-GMO Project Verified and kosher certified. GoodWheat pasta is the first product introduced by Arcadia to the market using our proprietary wheat grain. Learn more at eatgoodwheat.com and follow us on social media @eatgoodwheat on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding consumer demand for the company's products. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks set forth in Arcadia's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Arcadia Biosciences Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

GoodWheat™ is a unique, breakthrough, better-for-you wheat with higher fiber and protein. Our wheat is USA Farm Grown and milled, Non-GMO Project Verified and kosher certified. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.