Global Research and Advisory Firm Names Commvault a Leader in Data Resilience Solutions Suites

Commvault received highest scores in the Current Offering category and highest scores possible in Product Vision, Planned Enhancements, and Delivery Model criteria within the strategy category

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a global enterprise leader in data protection across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, today announced Forrester has positioned the company as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Resilience Solutions Suites, Q4 2022.

Commvault has been top ranked in the Current Offering category, achieving the highest scores in the Backup-and-Restore Functionality and Automation and Orchestration criteria, and one of the highest scores in the Business Awareness/LOB Functionality criterion. In addition, Commvault received the highest scores possible in the Product Vision, Planned Enhancements, and Delivery Model criteria within the strategy category.

Key factors that contributed to Commvault's ranking include its breadth of backup support and attention to enterprise needs, product integration of Metallic rounding out its Intelligent Data Services, and comprehensive ransomware defense capabilities through Metallic® ThreatWise™.

Commvault differentiated itself with its compelling vision in eight of the 13 different backup-and-restore criteria. Forrester specifically states, "Large enterprises that want to protect traditional infrastructure as well as provide advanced data resilience capabilities for newer technologies should look at Commvault."

"In today's hybrid cloud world, data has never been more valuable or more vulnerable, and customers need a proactive data protection strategy to stay safe from bad actors," said Ranga Rajagopalan, Senior Vice President, Products, Commvault. "We believe our position as a Leader in the Forrester Wave for Data Resilience Solutions Suite validates the completeness of our current offerings and our vision in future-proofing the data protection strategy for our customers."

The Forrester Wave™: Data Resilience Solutions Suite, Q4 2022 evaluated data resiliency solution vendors against 40 criteria, grouped into three high-level categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence. The report shows how each provider measures up in its ability to offer comprehensive support for diverse backup sources and restore targets, secure customers' backups and the backup infrastructure from cyberthreat, and address evolving data protection needs, especially in SaaS and container environments.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in cloud data protection. Our Intelligent Data Services help your organization do amazing things with your data by transforming how you protect, store, and use it. We provide a simple and unified Data Protection Platform that spans all your data – regardless of whether your legacy or modern workloads live on-premises, in the cloud, or spread across a hybrid environment. Commvault solutions are available through any combination of software subscriptions, integrated appliances, partner-managed, or Software as a Service via our Metallic portfolio. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at www.Commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

