Hart Energy Introduces Hart Energy LIVE, a Fully Interactive Conference and Digital Media Experience

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central to Hart Energy's mission to inform, engage, and connect people at all levels, Hart Energy has integrated its Conference, Interactive Media, and newly-acquired Gotham Video operations under the brand Hart Energy LIVE to deliver fully immersive in-person and online experiences for its audiences and industry partners.

Hart Energy LIVE is the premier destination for exclusive energy-related live events, online videos and on-demand video streaming across their global network. Through Hart Energy LIVE visitors gain access to live videos, distinctive interviews, behind the scenes Q&A, webinars, and they can experience immersive in-person events with industry leading speakers, exclusive content, and one of a kind networking no one else in energy delivers.

"Hart Energy LIVE capitalizes on Hart Energy's world-class journalists, conference operation, and newly-acquired Gotham Video production capabilities to deliver a more robust and immersive online and on-site experience," says John Hartig, CEO of Hart Energy. "As we enter our 50th year, Hart Energy LIVE will be central to our growth by expanding our customer reach and community for the information that energy professionals need to navigate this fast-changing energy landscape."

About Hart Energy

Since 1973, Hart Energy has been the global energy industry's comprehensive multi-channel network providing news, data, insights and events. At Hart Energy, our mission is to create, aggregate, organize and analyze timely and targeted information across platforms in ways that business professionals and investors can trust for making energy-related decisions.

Contacts:

Jordan Blum, Editorial Director, jblum@hartenergy.com, 713.260.4621

Damon Vance, Vice President, Marketing, dvance@hartenergy.com, 713.260.4627

