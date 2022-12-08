The Most Interesting Store in the World Comes to Washington, D.C.

SHOWFIELDS' fourth store opens in Georgetown

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOWFIELDS, the industry-disrupting lifestyle discovery store, has opened its doors at 3077 M Street NW in Georgetown.

The NYC-based company is known for bringing shoppers immersive brand curations and experiential store design. The DC location is a unique display of sustainability - the previous tenant was Brooks Brothers, and the SHOWFIELDS internal design team reinvisioned the previous store to create a colorful and engaging space while still keeping the soul of the original design.

"This store is a great example of how we approach the future of retail - we can take a heritage retail space, re-work it, and create an entirely new environment that's wholly unique but at its core nostalgic for a classic shopping experience. We re-used a lot of the existing infrastructure of the previous store - for us it was important to re-utilize and re-work as much as possible while introducing DC to our signature aesthetic," said SHOWFIELDS CEO and Co-Founder Tal Zvi Nathanel.

The store flow follows the brand's House of Showfields concept - as seen in House of Showfields Brooklyn which opened in November 2022. The three story space is organized into departments, each representing a room of a house. Over seventy brands are featured, with more to come throughout the curation.

For those shopping fashion and accessories - the offering includes industry-disrupting tights brand Sheertex, luxe French footwear brand Clergerie and bold women's apparel from emerging brand Dayra, among others.

Those interested in skincare and bodycare products will have plenty of options - handcrafted, small batch skincare line East Sound Lane can be found along with sustainable and innovative Jeuneora Skincare and Flamingo, essential body hair and care tools reimagined with your body in mind.

Highlighted on the ground floor is a curation of black-owned brands spanning a wide range of categories. Innovative and haircare products and tools from EDEN BodyWorks and Richualist sit alongside luxurious and functional self-care brands Mary Louise Cosmetics, AbsoluteJOI and Hanahana. Clean beauty brand LipLoveLine is featured in the curation - as is elegant jewelry from MadeByKwest, purpose-driven vitamins from PROBLK HEALTH and empowering home decor from Cecilia's House.

Just in time for the Holidays, SHOWFIELDS features gifts for everyone on your list. A selection of purposeful items that spark joy from KonMari by Marie Kondo can be found throughout the store, as well as fashionable vegan leather handbags from MERSI and very gift worthy jewelry from Jane Win.

Those shopping for kids can find exciting gifts from inspirational and inclusive children's clothing line Piccolina, award-winning STEAM company Connetix Tiles, playsets inspired by modern art from Follies and more.

There are also gifts for the active person in your life - the best pickleball gear and more from PCKL is sure to be a hit – as well as a sleek game-based rower from Ergatta - which guests can test out in store.

SHOWFIELDS DC will host signature weekly programming - kicking off with Grand Opening weekend. More details for upcoming free events can be found online.

ABOUT SHOWFIELDS

Launched in 2019, SHOWFIELDS is a lifestyle discovery store featuring rotating, themed curations of mission driven products, art, and events that can be found "IRL" for the first time. With store concepts in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Miami and Los Angeles, SHOWFIELDS has created a unique opportunity for brands to run measurable retail campaigns in the world's most desirable retail locations.

