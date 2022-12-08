Ross Ulbricht Family and Art4Giving Announce $55,000 Donation to Support Harm Reduction in Addiction Affected Communities

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Art4Giving, a donor-advised fund established by the family of Ross Ulbricht, today announced donations totaling more than $50,000 to two leading charities dedicated to substance abuse-related harm reduction.

Art4Giving (PRNewswire)

"A lot of harm comes from drug abuse, and I played a role in drug distribution," said Ross Ulbricht, who is serving a sentence of life without parole for his role in creating an anonymous online marketplace through which drugs and other items were sold by others. "A decade later, I'm doing what I can to make amends. I'm proud to support Partnership to End Addiction and Phoenix House."

A donation for $30,000 was made to the Partnership to End Addiction, the nation's leading organization dedicated to addiction prevention, treatment and recovery (www.drugfree.org). And a donation of $25,000 was made to Phoenix House Florida, which provides residential and outpatient services in Brandon and Citra, Florida, for individuals in various stages of recovery (www.phoenixfl.org). Thanks to the donation, Phoenix House FL will be able to expand their Art Therapy program, which provides therapeutic drawing and painting classes to individuals struggling with substance abuse.

In addition to supporting harm reduction charities, Art4Giving has donated a total of $445,000 to charitable organizations focused on recidivism reduction by supporting the incarcerated with prison visits, education opportunities, and successful re-entry. The fund's contributions are financed entirely by the sale of Ross Ulbricht's art, created during his time in prison and thoughout his life, as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) via auction.

"I see a chance to make a difference…My own future may look bleak, but I can still do a little something to heal the damage I see all around me," said Ulbricht of Art4Giving's mission.

About Art4Giving

Founded in 2021, Art4Giving is a charitable fund created by the Ulbricht family following the auction of Ross Ulbricht's art as a non-fungible token (NFT). Ross's wish is for Art4Giving to support causes and projects that make a real difference in people's lives. To date, the organization has provided financial support to more than a dozen charitable initiatives focused on lowering recidivism and harm reduction. For more information on Art4Giving visit https://freeross.org/art4giving/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Art4Giving