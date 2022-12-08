ZeroEyes Welcomes Former Air Force and Space Force Chief Architect Officer Preston Dunlap as Strategic Advisor

23-Year Tech and Defense Executive to Advise AI-Based Gun Detection Solution Provider on Accelerating Government Partnerships

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creator of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that former U.S. Air Force and Space Force Chief Technology Officer and Chief Architect Officer Preston Dunlap has joined as its new strategic advisor. In his role, Mr. Dunlap will advise ZeroEyes on technology and product development as well as strategic growth across the federal government.

"Whether serving in the Defense and Intelligence communities or in the private sector, I've always been deeply passionate about bringing national security and cutting-edge technology together to rapidly deliver capability into the hands of those who need it most," said Mr. Dunlap. "When I was introduced to ZeroEyes, I was struck by the founders' focus and drive to address gun-related violence and security by leveraging the power of technology combined with their operational expertise. I'm proud to join in their fight to save lives."

Mr. Dunlap, founder of Arkenstone Ventures, serves on Corporate Boards and advises Fortune 100 companies, small and mid-size businesses, private equity, and venture capital firms. From 2019-2022, he was appointed by the Secretary of the Air Force as the first Chief Technology Officer and Chief Architect Officer of the U.S. Space Force and Air Force, overseeing the technology, engineering, and architecture of over $70 Billion of acquisition programs.

Prior to that role, Mr. Dunlap also led national level initiatives for the Vice President of the United States and Cabinet Secretaries at the White House, ran the Pentagon's $750 Billion Investment Decision Committee process for multiple Secretaries of Defense (building the 5-Year Defense Budget), and personally started over $250 Billion of new Defense and Intelligence programs. He also attained the highest rank in the federal Senior Executive Service and in the private sector served on multiple Boards and Technology start-ups and as an Executive at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

"Preston's proven drive for protecting US citizens with innovative technology is tailor-fit for ZeroEyes' mission," said Mike Lahiff, CEO of ZeroEyes. "We are incredibly honored to have the direct support and guidance of an innovator and leader who has such extensive experience implementing new technologies within the US government. With Preston's know-how, we know we will be able to expand ZeroEyes' A.I. gun detection adoption into new government markets."

To learn more about ZeroEyes, visit ZeroEyes.com.

ABOUT ZEROEYES

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and Special Operations military veterans, ZeroEyes delivers accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, within 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

