INTERNATIONAL DELIGHT® TURNED STRESS INTO JOY FOR THOUSANDS OF MALL OF AMERICA SHOPPERS WITH THE HELP OF LIMITED-EDITION GRINCH PEPPERMINT MOCHA CREAMER

The Grinch and TikTok Star Carter Kench Joined the Beloved Creamer Brand to Create a Pop-Up Coffee Experience at the Largest Mall in the Country

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Delight, one of the country's leading coffee creamer brands, knows the holidays can be the most stressful time of the year. A recent survey found that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that malls and shopping centers are the season's "grinchiest" destinations due to the crowds (60%), the long lines (53%) and all the noise, Noise, NOISE! (52%!). That's why, on Thursday, December 8, the brand teamed up with iconic Dr. Seuss character the Grinch, and hilarious, holiday-loving TikTok phenom Carter Kench, at the Mall of America where the brand surprised shoppers with more than 2,000 complimentary cups of hot coffee made more joyful and delicious with International Delight's cherished seasonal creamer offering: Grinch Peppermint Mocha. Consumers were uplifted thanks to the cheerfully chocolatey, magically minty surprise.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9121351-international-delight-limited-edition-grinch-peppermint-mocha-creamer/

"We strive to create delightful moments at the start of your day, and knowing the stress holiday shopping can create, we wanted to spark joy with a simple cup of coffee enhanced with our beloved Peppermint Mocha creamer," said Kallie Goodwin, Vice President of Marketing for International Delight. "This year, we wanted to do something extra special by bringing the Grinch limited-edition creamer to life – and all the cheer it evokes – at one of the largest and busiest malls in the country."

International Delight has become synonymous with flavor innovations and inspired mashups, and the brand continues to live up to its reputation with its limited-edition trio of Grinch-themed creamers. In partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, these creamers offer an incredible flavor boost for coffee-loving holiday shoppers, helping them get through the last-minute gift-buying, pushy throngs and overstuffed department stores. The delicious line of creamers includes the newly reformulated Peppermint Mocha, Frosted Sugar Cookie and NEW Gingerbread Cookie Dough.

Whether you live high on a mountaintop above Who-ville or near the largest mall in America, be sure to get your hands on International Delight's Grinch-inspired line of creamers, which are available through the end of the year. The coffee creamers are available in 32 oz. bottles with an SRP of $3.99 at major retailers nationwide.

International Delight is committed to bringing delight to coffee and creamer fans across the nation through the ongoing release of these one-of-a-kind collaborations. Check out the International Delight website or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, and Twitter to stay in the know on all the latest flavorful news.

About International Delight

Since 1987, International Delight® has been transforming cups of coffee into moments that foster joy, self-expression and togetherness through one-of-a-kind, bold creamer flavors. The brand, which introduced the first flavored, liquid, non-dairy creamer on the market, is on a mission to bring Creamer Nation flavors that deliver unparalleled delight in every drop and turn the room they leave for creamer into room to party. By uniting people with flavors that spark joy, International Delight brings people together over a cup of coffee, creating opportunities for connection, inclusion and celebration. International Delight coffee creamers and iced coffees are available at grocery, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and food service outlets across the country. For more information, visit InternationalDelight.com.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit DanoneNorthAmerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/danone-north-america.

About Dr. Seuss Enterprises

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading global children's entertainment company focused on promoting literacy, education, self-confidence, and the wonderful possibilities of a child's imagination through the works of Dr. Seuss. The company was established in 1993 and is based in San Diego, CA. Global endeavors include publishing, film, TV, stage productions, exhibitions, digital media, licensed merchandise, and other strategic partnerships. For more information about Dr. Seuss Enterprises, visit Seussville.com, or follow on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Feldmann

afeldmann@hunterpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE International Delight