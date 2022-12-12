ARCTIC INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP ADDITIONS

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctic is on the move with the promotion of John Bergher to Chief Marketing Officer and the addition of Ben Casey as Vice President of Sales.

Bergher, entering his fifth year with Arctic has led creative and strategic marketing across the product portfolio and partner network. He will continue to oversee the brand's elevation to the forefront of the walk-in industry by furthering the thought leadership and enhanced tool approach for the company. "John brings creative and unique opportunities to Arctic, while embracing the Customer First culture.'' states Brian Murphy, Chief Executive Officer.

Casey will be leading Arctic's sales network and implementing proven practices focused on gaining greater market share. A seasoned foodservice professional, Casey has 25 years of executive experience and a track record of success in sales, strategy, and product development. Prior to joining Arctic, Casey was the President & CEO of LTI, Inc. (Formerly Low Temp Industries, Inc.) where he was instrumental in delivering tremendous growth and standards of excellence. "Building relationships with customers and partners is absolutely in Ben's DNA and we are fortunate to have him championing our sales efforts," says Murphy.

About Arctic Industries, LLC.

With over 40 years in the industry, Arctic is among the premier walk-in cooler and freezer manufacturers in the United States. Arctic Industries offers quality foamed-in-place products at an outstanding value, utilizing the finest materials and fabricated by a highly trained and experienced staff.

