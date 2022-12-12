Gamelancer Records $440,312 in Monthly Recurring Snapchat OTT Video Revenue in the Month of November, a 22% Month Over Month Increase

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: P93) ("Gamelancer'' or the "Company"), a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its 27 owned-and-operated TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat channels, is pleased to announce that it generated $440,312 in monthly recurring revenue from its short-form Over The Top (OTT) video ad-sales through its partnership with Snapchat. This constitutes a 22% increase from the previous month, as per the press release dated November 16, 2022 , where earnings were recorded as $343,045. This revenue excludes the Company's direct media sales on TikTok, which comprises Gamelancer Media's core business. With custom video featuring Robolox, Minecraft, GTA and its branded "Egirl'' content, in addition to lifestyle content, Gamelancer now produces 15 custom video content series featured on various OTT video platforms, with JoyBox Media launching 2 OTT video content series in November.

OTT media is a service which provides internet streaming of custom TV shows or movies for subscribers of the platform to view. Gamelancer curates custom short-form video content which is submitted to OTT platforms, which are subsequently featured on the platform for subscribers to view. Gamelancer receives a 50% revenue share with the OTT platform hosting the Company's curated content.

"Q4 is a period typified by increased CPMs (cost per thousand views), however Gamelancer's increase in OTT Snap Discovery revenue is a result of Gamelancer adding new Snap channels, and a more acute focus on growing our lifestyle and culture channels. Music, culture, and sports are interwoven into the modern video game experience, as such the Gamelancer community is a broad mosaic that incorporates a multitude of preferences relevant to GenZ & young Millennials. Our ownership of JoyBox Media allows us to produce, edit, and broadcast curated content at an industrial scale to support the increase in demand for the channels we are launching, as well as the increase in demand we are seeing in the market." – Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Gamelancer Media Corp.

About Gamelancer Media

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels. Gamelancer works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, RBC, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 27 owned-and-operated channels to over 34.8 million followers & subscribers, generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 53% insider owned.

