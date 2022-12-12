Global Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market Expected To Reach $2.1 Billion By 2031

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla. , Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The agricultural supply chain was hindered by the COVID-19 outbreak, but the global market is positioned to significantly grow over the next several years. In fact a recent report from Allied Market Research projected that the global agriculture supply chain management market, which was valued at $0.78 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report said: "… the players in the market are taking the required steps to overcome the loss incurred because of the pandemic. Moreover, it is anticipated that during post-pandemic the companies will focus more on solutions that will support advanced planning and mitigate the impact of similar events in the future. The companies will focus more on end-to- end stock visibility, complex supplier monitoring, and process automation; thus, boosting the demand for SCM software in the agriculture supply chain management industry in upcoming years. Supply chain management manages the flow of goods and services and includes all processes that transform raw materials into final products. Similarly, agriculture supply chain management involves managing interaction between companies responsible for effective production and supply of products from farms to consumers to reliably satisfy consumers in terms of quantity, quality, and price requirements. This generally includes managing horizontal and vertical alliances and business-to-business relationships and processes. Thus, agricultural supply chains enforce internal mechanisms and develop chain-wide incentives to ensure the timely performance of production and delivery commitments. Although the differentiation of goods, increased efficiency, more cost-effective transport, and timely distribution have led to the growth of supply chains from the farm gate to the retail level." Active companies in the markets this week include Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL), ADM (NYSE: ADM), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN), United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI), Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK).

Allied Market Research continued: "Currently, agriculture supply chain management companies are employing new technologies such as blockchain ledger technology to improve efficiency and minimize transportation costs. Blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that can record transactions between parties safely and permanently. Blockchain eliminates the need for intermediaries, previously required to function as trusted third parties to verify, record, and coordinate transactions by 'sharing' databases amongst multiple parties."

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) BREAKING NEWS: Muscle Maker Inc's New Subsidiary, Sadot LLC, Posts $54.19 Million Revenue in First 30 Days of Operation - New Agreement with AGGIA Increases Year-To-Date Revenue 725% to $62.86 Million - Muscle Maker, Inc. today announced its new wholly owned subsidiary, Sadot LLC ("Sadot"), generated $54.19 million in revenue for the month of November, its first month of operation and management by AGGIA LLC FZ ("AGGIA"). For the month of November, Sadot completed 26 commodity shipping transactions in seven different countries consisting of various commodities such as food oils, white wheat and soybean meal.

Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, stated "it has been our belief that the AGGIA agreement could be a game changer for Muscle Maker. To put the $54.19 million into perspective, the total company revenue through Q3, 2022 was $8.67 million. The $54.19 million revenue Sadot generated for November alone pushes the total company revenue for the entire year to date upwards of 725% in just one month, raising our year-to-date revenue to $62.86 million."

On November 18th, Muscle Maker filed a Form 8K with the Securities and Exchange Commission and issued a corresponding press release announcing a new subsidiary, Sadot, and a material agreement between Sadot and AGGIA. AGGIA will manage the day-to-day operations of Sadot, focusing on shipping, trading, sourcing, farming and production of physical commodities. The agreement could eventually lead to a change in the makeup of the Muscle Maker board of directors and result in a significant issuance of common stock to AGGIA. This is a pay for performance agreement where AGGIA can earn shares of Muscle Maker common stock based solely on net income generated. Shares earned are calculated using net income generated divided by a premium share price of $1.5625 per share. AGGIA could earn up to 14,424,275 shares of common stock by generating $22,537,929 of net income into Sadot.

Roper continued, "a unique aspect of this agreement with AGGIA is that it is pay-for-performance based. AGGIA only earns shares of common stock if they generate net income into our wholly owned subsidiary, Sadot. We are confident AGGIA has the experience and expertise to implement the Sadot strategy, and we believe $54.19 million in revenue in one month is a positive start. While AGGIA focuses on the commodity side of the business, the current Muscle Maker team continues to focus on growing the company through our Pokemoto franchising efforts. Our strategy remains the same. As a matter of fact, last week we announced the Pokemoto division has crossed a milestone by signing 50 franchise agreements. This structure allows the Muscle Maker team to focus on franchise growth while the AGGIA team focuses on the commodity shipping side of the business. We believe this leverages each team's strengths while also creating a more diversified company overall." CONTINUED… Read this full release and get more info for GRIL at: https://musclemakergrill.com/investor-relations/press-releases/

Additional recent developments in the restaurant industry include:



ADM (NYSE: ADM) and its partners, Keurig Dr Pepper, PepsiCo, and Practical Farmers of Iowa, recently announced they have won the Field to Market: Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture™ 2022 Collaboration of the Year Award for their regenerative agriculture project supporting Nebraska farmers. The award, one of Field to Market's Sustainability Leadership Awards, recognizes an outstanding collaboration and cross-sector partnership in advancing continuous improvement in sustainable agriculture at the field and landscape level.

The project, "Supporting Nebraska Farmers to Boost Resiliency Via Cover Cropping," provides farmers with technical assistance, peer support networks and cost share payments for implementing cover crops. Since the start of the project in 2021, farmers participating in the project have planted more than the partnership's goal of 15,000 acres of cover crops. This initiative not only supports the agricultural communities financially, but also the overall health of the direct and surrounding ecosystems; cover crops are used to prevent erosion, improve soil and water quality, maintain high nutrient levels in soil, eliminate weeds, and serve as livestock nourishment.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life®, recently reported financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Mark L. Schiller, Hain Celestial's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our first quarter results delivered performance better than our guidance with sequential improvements in gross margin and bottom-line growth versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Behind the continued strength of our growth brands, we benefitted from the solid performance of our supply chain and continued productivity efforts and strong contributions from our North America business. As a result, this led to sequential improvements in both segment and total company margins. International remains extremely volatile, but we are managing what we control and making good progress against our full year plan. While we expect continued volatility, we remain confident in our fiscal 2023 outlook and expect to return to profitable growth later in the year."

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) recently reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (13 weeks) ended October 29, 2022.

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights (comparisons to first quarter fiscal 2022) Were: Net sales increased 7.6% to $7.5 billion, primarily driven by inflation and new business; Gross profit increased $54 million, or 5.2%, to nearly $1.1 billion; prior to LIFO, gross profit increased 6.1%; Net income decreased 13.2% to $66 million; Earnings per diluted share (EPS) decreased 14.4% to $1.07; Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.5% to $207 million; Adjusted EPS increased 2.7% to $1.13; Entered into commercial agreement to implement an industry-leading warehouse automation system; and subsequent to quarter end, reduced net debt by $253 million with initial proceeds from A/R monetization.

"Our performance this quarter reflects continued execution of our strategy in a dynamic operating environment as we improved fill rates and operating performance and saw more customers buying more categories from us than ever before," said Sandy Douglas, UNFI's Chief Executive Officer. "We are leveraging our scale, diversification, and capabilities to enhance connectivity between customers and suppliers, finding unique ways to create more value for both. We continued to invest in people and technology as part of our commitment to becoming a more effective, more efficient, and more disciplined business, well-positioned to capture a growing share of our $140 billion core addressable market and create even more value for shareholders."

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK), a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, recently announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2022.

Petros Pappas, Chief Executive Officer of Star Bulk, commented:

During the third quarter, Star Bulk reported Net Income of $109.7 million, TCE Revenues of $266.7 million and EBITDA of $163.8 million. TCE for the quarter was $24,365 / day per vessel, exceeding the fleet-weighted average Baltic indices by over 50%. Looking to Q4, we have covered ~66% of our available days at a TCE of $22,772 / day per vessel.

Our Board of Directors has approved a dividend distribution of $1.20 / share, consistent with our stated capital allocation strategy. This dividend will be the seventh consecutive quarterly distribution and the ninth since we established our policy. Since the beginning of 2021 and including the abovementioned dividend, we will have distributed approximately $900 million to our shareholders.

